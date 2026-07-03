Michael G. Jones Releases New Single You Can Call Me Out - Noise11 Music News

Australian singer-songwriter Michael G. Jones has released his latest single, You Can Call Me Out, a melodic new track that highlights his refusal to be confined to a single musical style and continues a prolific period of songwriting.

by Paul Cashmere

Australian singer-songwriter Michael G. Jones has released his new single You Can Call Me Out, available on digital and streaming platforms from 19 June 2026. The track follows April’s They Do Us Proud and arrives as another example of the Brisbane-based songwriter’s broad musical palette, moving from deeply personal themes of military family life to an upbeat song centred on love and new relationships.

For Jones, the release continues a deliberate creative strategy that embraces stylistic diversity. While many artists build careers within clearly defined genres, Jones has consistently shifted between country, Americana, Christian folk and traditional Irish influences. You Can Call Me Out extends that approach, presenting a fast-paced, melodic song that explores the excitement and adjustment that comes with declaring love and entering a new relationship.

The single also reinforces Jones’ reputation as a songwriter driven by narrative and melody rather than genre conventions. Across a catalogue that now totals around 80 original songs, storytelling remains the common thread, whether the subject is family, faith, identity or romance.

“As a songwriter, I don’t want to be restricted to one particular genre,” Jones said. “I relish the creative freedom of lyrical storytelling and memorable melodies over the commercial limitations of sticking to a single musical category.”

Jones cites a range of influential songwriters whose work shaped his own approach to composition.

“My songwriting is largely influenced by some of my favourite artists, Guy Clark, John Prine, Richard Thompson and a dose of Jimmy Buffett to name a few,” he said. “These artists have inspired me to write a story and create emotions from that. Lyrics can evoke feelings that lie in all of us.”

You Can Call Me Out was recorded and produced by Taxiride guitarist and songwriter Tim Wild, who also played guitar, keyboards and bass and contributed vocal harmonies. Carolyn Oates performed the drums, while David Carr recorded the drums and bass before mixing and mastering the track at Rangemaster Recording Studios in The Patch, Victoria.

The collaboration with Wild marks another chapter in Jones’ ongoing relationship with Melbourne-based musicians and producers. Wild also worked on They Do Us Proud, the deeply personal country song inspired by Jones’ son’s service in the Royal Australian Air Force and deployment to Afghanistan. That single demonstrated Jones’ ability to address contemporary issues through autobiographical songwriting and received airplay across Australian country radio.

Earlier releases have shown similarly varied interests. Always There With Me, released in 2024, explored themes of spiritual comfort and peace through a Christian folk lens, while Irish Dawn became a prominent feature of Jones’ promotional radio appearances. Songs including Hello World and Hearts Of Joy have further illustrated his willingness to move between genres while maintaining a strong emphasis on narrative songwriting.

Jones’ eclectic approach reflects a broader trend among independent Australian artists who increasingly move between musical styles rather than remain tied to a single genre identity. The streaming era has given artists greater freedom to experiment, allowing songwriters such as Jones to pursue projects based on subject matter and creative instinct instead of audience expectations.

Earlier this year, Jones brought his catalogue to the stage during the Brisbane Anywhere Festival, presenting Songs Of Michael G. Jones alongside special guest Michael Barber and the Friends of MGJ. The performance showcased material spanning his diverse body of work and demonstrated the breadth of influences that inform his songwriting.

With You Can Call Me Out, Jones once again shifts direction while maintaining the lyrical storytelling that sits at the centre of his music. As he continues to build an extensive catalogue of original material, the new release serves as another indication that his songwriting ambitions remain deliberately wide-ranging and unconstrained by traditional genre boundaries.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first-Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

Bluesky

Instagram

X (Twitter)