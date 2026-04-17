Michael G. Jones Releases They Do Us Proud Single Honouring Defence Forces - Noise11 Music News

Australian singer-songwriter Michael G. Jones returns with They Do Us Proud, a deeply personal tribute shaped by his family’s military experience

by Paul Cashmere

Australian country artist Michael G. Jones has released his new single They Do Us Proud on Friday, 17 April 2026, marking his return to radio with a track grounded in personal experience and contemporary global context. The song arrives via Amrap and digital platforms, with recording completed in Melbourne.

At its core, They Do Us Proud addresses the emotional toll of military service on families, drawing directly from Jones’ own life. The release lands at a time when international conflict remains a constant presence in news cycles, giving the track immediate relevance beyond the country genre.

The opening lyric sets the tone with a direct narrative voice, “I’ll tell you something you don’t want to hear, I have to share my greatest fear, when he enlisted and swore to serve, we were living in a different world.” The perspective is not abstract. Jones’ son serves in the Royal Australian Air Force and was deployed to Kandahar in Afghanistan, an experience that informs the song’s central theme.

Jones said the idea for the track emerged while watching recent global developments. “Watching the news recently about wars in multiple places across the world, it reminded me of when my son informed me a few years ago that he was being posted to Afghanistan,” he said. “When he gave me the news, my immediate reaction was feeling my heart rate rise and feeling sick in my stomach.”

He frames the song as both a personal reflection and a broader acknowledgement of service personnel. “Seeing the escalation of fighting in various countries recently, I started getting the idea for this song. I hope it is viewed as a song of hope, sensitivity, love and pride, not only for my son, but for all of those brave people who are serving our country,” Jones said.

The track was recorded and produced by Taxiride guitarist and songwriter Tim Wild at his home studio in Melbourne, with mixing and mastering handled by David Carr and Wild at Rangemaster Studios in The Patch, Victoria. Wild also contributed guitar, bass, keyboards and backing vocals, while Matiss Schubert added fiddle, mandolin, button accordion and tin whistle. Drums were performed by Carolyn Oates.

Within Jones’ catalogue, They Do Us Proud follows earlier singles Hello World, Irish Dawn and Hearts Of Joy, all of which secured airplay across Australian country radio. The new release represents a shift towards more explicitly autobiographical material, aligning with a broader trend in country music where artists foreground lived experience over fictional storytelling.

That approach has become increasingly prominent in Australian country in recent years, with artists drawing on personal and national identity narratives to connect with audiences. In this context, Jones’ focus on military families intersects with a longstanding tradition of songs addressing service and sacrifice, while grounding the subject in a contemporary Australian perspective.

While songs about military service can risk leaning into sentimentality, They Do Us Proud maintains a measured tone by anchoring its message in specific lived detail. The production avoids excess, allowing the narrative to remain central, supported by instrumentation that reflects both country and folk influences.

There is also a wider cultural dimension to the release. With ongoing global instability shaping public discourse, music that engages with themes of conflict, service and national identity continues to find an audience beyond genre boundaries. Jones’ contribution sits within that space, offering a personal entry point into a broader conversation.

Looking ahead, Jones is scheduled to perform at the Brisbane Anywhere Festival, where the new material will be presented live. The performance is set for 3:30pm on 17 May 2026.

They Do Us Proud is available now.

Tour Dates

17 May 2026, Brisbane, Brisbane Anywhere Festival (3:30pm)

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