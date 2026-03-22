The Wolfe Brothers Announce ‘Australian Made' National Tour Across 2026 - Noise11.com

The Wolfe Brothers return to the road with their biggest tour yet, celebrating the chart-topping success of ‘Australian Made’ and a record-breaking awards run

by Paul Cashmere

After an 18-month break from full-scale touring, The Wolfe Brothers are set to reignite their formidable live presence with the announcement of the ‘Australian Made’ National Tour, a sweeping run of dates that will carry the Tasmanian country rock duo across Australia throughout 2026 and into 2027.

The tour marks a new chapter for Tom and Nick Wolfe, who stepped back from headline touring at the end of 2024 following their extensive ‘Livin’ The Dream’ tour. That run became one of the most successful in Australian country music history, ultimately earning Australian Tour Of The Year at the inaugural Countrytown Awards in March 2025.

Despite the hiatus from major touring, the brothers were far from idle. Across 2025, they maintained a strong connection with audiences, performing at festivals nationwide and playing to more than 100,000 fans. At the same time, they were quietly building what would become one of the defining records of their career.

That album, ‘Australian Made’, arrived on 29 August 2025 and immediately made an impact, debuting at No.1 on both the ARIA Australian Album Chart and the ARIA Australian Country Chart. It signalled not just commercial success but a reaffirmation of identity-an album grounded in place, heritage and storytelling.

The industry response was emphatic. At the 2026 Country Music Awards of Australia, The Wolfe Brothers dominated the night, taking home five Golden Guitars, including Album Of The Year, Contemporary Album Of The Year and Group Of The Year. Their collaboration with Zac & George also secured Vocal Collaboration Of The Year, while the title track earned Heritage Song Of The Year. The wins lifted their career tally to 15 Golden Guitars, cementing their status as the most awarded country rock group in Australian music history.

For Tom Wolfe, the album’s concept was deeply personal. He describes ‘Australian Made’ as a reflection of their upbringing and the communities that shaped them. Rather than chasing trends, the duo leaned into authenticity-writing songs rooted in real lives, familiar landscapes and shared national identity.

Nick Wolfe adds that the return to touring is where the music truly comes alive. For the band, the stage remains the ultimate connection point-where songs written in isolation are transformed into communal experiences. It’s a dynamic they clearly missed, and one that now drives the energy behind this new tour.

The upcoming shows promise a high-impact production built around the new material, alongside the catalogue of hits that has defined their 14-year journey since emerging as runners-up on Australia’s Got Talent in 2012. From early chart successes like ‘The Girl, The Bottle, The Memory’ through to later anthems such as ‘Ain’t Seen It Yet’ and ‘Startin’ Something’, their evolution has mirrored the broader growth of Australian country into a mainstream force.

Their story is deeply embedded in Australian music culture. Raised on a berry farm outside Hobart, Tom and Nick grew up in a family where music and farming were intertwined across generations. That grounding continues to inform their songwriting and their audience connection, particularly in regional Australia where their fanbase remains strongest.

Over the years, the band has also earned recognition beyond awards. Their induction into the Galaxy of Stars in 2024 and the Country Music Hands Of Fame in 2026 places them alongside some of the most respected names in the genre.

The ‘Australian Made’ National Tour will reflect that legacy while pushing forward. The initial run of dates spans festivals and headline shows across Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia and the ACT, with a rotating lineup of special guests including Taylor Moss, Jake Whittaker, Will Day and Abbie Ferris.

Importantly, this is only the first announcement, with additional dates expected as the tour expands into a multi-year run.

THE WOLFE BROTHERS – AUSTRALIAN MADE NATIONAL TOUR 2026

Fri 10 Apr – Meatstock, Toowoomba QLD (Festival)

Fri 17 Apr – Meatstock, Gippsland VIC (Festival)

Sat 2 May – Stomping Groundz Festival, Dapto NSW (Festival)

Sat 9 May – Outback Sounds, Mt Isa QLD (Festival)

Fri 15 May – Capital Theatre, Bendigo VIC (w/ Taylor Moss)

Sat 16 May – Civic Hall, Ballarat VIC (w/ Taylor Moss)

Sat 30 May – Alpha Fest, Sandstone Point QLD (Festival)

Thu 4 Jun – Emerald Star Hotel, Emerald QLD (w/ Jake Whittaker)

Fri 5 Jun – Leichhardt Hotel, Rockhampton QLD (w/ Jake Whittaker)

Sat 6 Jun – Harvey Road Tavern, Gladstone QLD (w/ Jake Whittaker)

Sat 13 Jun – Country Fest, Townsville QLD (Festival)

Thu 18 Jun – Hallam Hotel VIC (w/ Taylor Moss)

Fri 19 Jun – Gateway Hotel, Geelong VIC (w/ Taylor Moss)

Sat 20 Jun – York On Lilydale, Mt Evelyn VIC (w/ Taylor Moss)

Fri 26 Jun – Hamilton Hotel, Brisbane QLD (w/ Will Day)

Sat 27 Jun – Racehorse Hotel, Ipswich QLD (w/ Will Day)

Fri 17 Jul – C.ex, Coffs Harbour NSW (w/ Abbie Ferris)

Sat 18 Jul – Yamba Bowling Club NSW (w/ Abbie Ferris)

Fri 24 Jul – Evan Theatre, Penrith NSW (w/ Abbie Ferris)

Sat 25 Jul – Harmonie German Club, Canberra ACT (w/ Abbie Ferris)

Fri 31 Jul – The Gov, Adelaide SA (w/ Taylor Moss)

Sat 1 Aug – Barossa Arts Centre, Tanunda SA (w/ Taylor Moss)

Fri 7 Aug – Club Forster NSW (w/ Abbie Ferris)

Sat 8 Aug – Panthers, Port Macquarie NSW (w/ Abbie Ferris)

Fri 21 Aug – Full Throttle Ranch, Newcastle NSW (w/ Abbie Ferris)

Sat 22 Aug – Drifters Wharf, Gosford NSW (w/ Abbie Ferris)

Sat 29 Aug – Gympie Muster QLD (Festival)

Sun 30 Aug – Gympie Muster QLD (Festival)

More dates to be announced.

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