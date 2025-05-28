 Michael Sumler of Kool & The Gang Entourage Killed In Car Crash - Noise11.com
Michael Sumler of Kool & The Gang Entourage Killed In Car Crash

by Music-News.com on May 29, 2025

in News

Michael Sumler, a member of R&B band Kool & the Gang’s entourage, has died. He was 71.

In a statement shared with People magazine, the musical group confirmed Sulmer’s death.

“We’re deeply saddened to hear about the passing of our longtime wardrobe valet, Mike Sumler. Mike worked alongside Kool & the Gang from 2004-2015, making sure the guys looked their best on stage every night.

“He also enthused the crowd with his energy and dance moves. Most recently, Mike helped Kool with LeKool Champagne events,” the statement continued. “Everyone here at Kool & the Gang has fond memories of Mike and will miss him. May he rest in peace.”

According to Fox 5 Atlanta, the musician, who was known as Chicago Mike, died on Sunday evening, 25 May, in a car crash in Mableton, Georgia.

Sumler, who was driving his own car, collided with another car. He died at the scene.

Sumler joined the band, which had already been around since 1964, in 1985.

Kool & the Gang was formed in New Jersey. The group is known for their dance hits including Celebration, Get Down on It, Ladies’ Night and Jungle Boogie.

In 2024, Kool & the Gang were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

