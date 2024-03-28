New Beatles Book Marks 60 Years Since The Australian Tour - Noise11.com

A new book on The Beatles by Andy Neill and Greg Armstrong is focused on The Beatles one and only ever Australian tour from back in 1964.

‘When We Was Fab: Inside The Beatles Australian Tour 1964’ is a deluxe hard cover publication.

The Beatles arrived in Australia at Sydney’s Mascot Airport at 7:45am on Thursday 11 June, 1964. The very next day they performed the first two of 20 shows in Australia from June 12, 1964 to June 30, 1964.

The Beatles 1964 Australasian dates:

June 9 1964, Hong Kong, Princess Theatre (two shows)

June 12 and 13 1964, Adelaide, Centennial Hall (two shows a day)

June 15, 16 and 17 1964, Melbourne, Festival Hall (two shows a day)

June 18, 19 and 20, Sydney, Sydney Stadium (two shows a day)

June 22 and 23, Wellington, Town Hall (two shows a day)

June 24 and 25, Auckland, Town Hall (two shows a day)

June 26, Dunedin, Town Hall (one show)

June 27, Christchurch, Town Hall (one show)

June 29 and 30, Brisbane, Festival Hall (two shows a day)

Andy Neill has written books on The Who and Rod Stewart & The Faces. Greg Armstrong is the host of the world’s longest Beatles radio show.

★ Format: 295mm x 295 mm coffee table style, glossy full colour pages.

★ 312 pages, 167,000 words (including index and acknowledgements), nearly 1,000 images (including over 540 photos, 130 tour documents, 200 press clippings; most images are previously unpublished).

★ Lavishly designed throughout by the Grammy nominated UK-based graphic artist, Philip Lloyd-Smee.

★ Captures the memories of Australian and New Zealand tour principals and key players, drawn from over 100 interviews conducted or sourced by the authors.

★ Details many previously unknown aspects of the tour.

★ Fully Indexed.

Go here to pre-order the book https://www.woodslanepress.com.au/products/9781922800688

