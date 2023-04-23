 Nick Kontonicolas Congratulates Marty Stuart On His New Song ‘Country Star’ - Noise11.com
Nick Kontonicolas Congratulates Marty Stuart On His New Song ‘Country Star’

by Paul Cashmere on April 24, 2023

in News,Noise Pro

The Noise Network’s Nick Kontonicolas is loving the new Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives song ‘Country Star’.

The two close friends caught up together that the Lincoln Center in New York last week. Nick and Marty have been developing Marty Stuart’s Congress of Country Music in Philadelphia, Mississippi. “It was great to see my good friend Marty again last week and I’m thrilled to hear his new music. It’s a pleasure working with Marty. Marty Stuart’s Congress of Country Music will be such an important structure for the Arts, a tourist attraction for the state of Mississippi and a first-class education and entertainment facility not only the people of the state but from all over the world. I am honored to do my part for such a great project.”

Marty has been performing ‘Country Star’ in his setlist since August 2022. ‘Country Star’ is from Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives album ‘Altitude’ due May 23.

