 Nikki Sixx Has A Say About New Motley Crue Music - Noise11.com
Nikki Sixx, Motley Crue, Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo

Nikki Sixx of Motley Crue, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Nikki Sixx Has A Say About New Motley Crue Music

by Music-News.com on July 9, 2024

in News

Nikki Sixx has hit back at critics who poured scorn on Motley Crue’s new music.

The band released ‘Dogs of War’ in April – the band’s first new single since 2015 and their first with new guitar player John 5 – and it was met with a mixed reaction from both fans and critics but Nikki is adamant he doesn’t care what people think as he’s happy with the band’s new direction.

He told Rockklassiker: “We like the fact that there was kind of a knee-jerk reaction because at least people were listening.

“It’s a very strange time now where, whether it’s a news cycle or socials, everybody has turned into a critic.

“And I always say, they’ve never erected a statue of a critic. It’s never happened, right? It’s always the artist. But now everybody’s a critic.”

Nikki went on to add: “Within a short amount of time, we get, ‘We love it.’ ‘We hate it.’ ‘You’re over.’ ‘You’ve reinvented yourself.’ ‘It sounds like ‘Shout At The Devil’. ‘It sucks.’

“And we just kind of sit there and go, ‘That’s cool, guys, but we didn’t really ask for any input from you.’ We’re just artists writing music, and we’re pretty cool. I’m happy with it. I like it.”

Frontman Vince Neil previously insisted the song represents the band going back to their roots – calling it “classic Crue”.

He told Loudersound.com: “I think it’s classic Crue, if you go back and listen to the first record [1981 album ‘Too Fast For Love’], to me, it goes back to our roots.

“I think the fans are going to dig it. It’s a rock‘n’roll tune for partying, screamin’ and yellin’ along. That’s what Motley Crue is about anyway. It doesn’t seem like any time has passed. We’re still just a good rock ‘n’ roll band.”

Vince went on to insist adding John 5 to the line-up – replacing their longtime guitarist Mick Mars in 2022 – has helped him improve his performance.

He added: “John is such a great guitar player. People love him. The band loves him. He basically made me a better singer. I get to focus on just my singing.

“He knew all the songs before we even hired him. He can play anything. He’s an exciting, creative guitar player and he’ll definitely be involved in the new music. It’ll be really neat to listen to his ideas.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Herbie Hancock (supplied by Live Nation)
Herbie Hancock To Play Australia, New Zealand And Melbourne International Jazz Festival

Herbie Hancock will return to Australia as well as New Zealand in October and include a headline show for the Melbourne International Jazz Festival.

1 day ago
Stevie Nicks ADOTG at Rochford Winery on Saturday 18 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Stevie Nicks Cancels Shows Due To Injury

Stevie Nicks has been forced to cancel concerns in Glasgow and Manchester after suffering an injury.

1 day ago
Russell Morris The Real Thing Symphonic Concert
Russell Morris ‘The Real Thing Symphonic Concert’ Is Now On DVD

Russell Morris’ 2023 ‘The Real Thing Symphonic Concert’ will be available on DVD from this Friday 5 July 2024.

5 days ago
KC & the Sunshine Band Who Do You Love
And Now There Is A KC & The Sunshine Band Musical

After musicals about Tina Turner, Carole King, Whitney Houston and The Four Seasons now we have one about KC & The Sunshine Band.

5 days ago
Nancy and Ann Wilson, Heart - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Heart Postpone Tour While Ann Wilson Undergoes Cancer Treatment

Heart’s Ann Wilson has cancelled the band’s ‘Royal Flush’ tour after being diagnosed a cancer.

6 days ago
Willie Nelson at the 90th at Hollywood Bowl
Willie Nelson To Resume Touring

Willie Nelson is resume touring this week after missing the first few weeks of the Outlaw Festival events.

7 days ago
Andrew Farriss of INXS photo by Ros O'Gorman
Andrew Farriss Premieres ‘Something Stronger’ Video

Andrew Farriss has premiered a music video for his new country song ‘Something Stronger’ ahead of his second album coming in 2025.

7 days ago