Nikki Sixx Has A Say About New Motley Crue Music - Noise11.com

Nikki Sixx has hit back at critics who poured scorn on Motley Crue’s new music.

The band released ‘Dogs of War’ in April – the band’s first new single since 2015 and their first with new guitar player John 5 – and it was met with a mixed reaction from both fans and critics but Nikki is adamant he doesn’t care what people think as he’s happy with the band’s new direction.

He told Rockklassiker: “We like the fact that there was kind of a knee-jerk reaction because at least people were listening.

“It’s a very strange time now where, whether it’s a news cycle or socials, everybody has turned into a critic.

“And I always say, they’ve never erected a statue of a critic. It’s never happened, right? It’s always the artist. But now everybody’s a critic.”

Nikki went on to add: “Within a short amount of time, we get, ‘We love it.’ ‘We hate it.’ ‘You’re over.’ ‘You’ve reinvented yourself.’ ‘It sounds like ‘Shout At The Devil’. ‘It sucks.’

“And we just kind of sit there and go, ‘That’s cool, guys, but we didn’t really ask for any input from you.’ We’re just artists writing music, and we’re pretty cool. I’m happy with it. I like it.”

Frontman Vince Neil previously insisted the song represents the band going back to their roots – calling it “classic Crue”.

He told Loudersound.com: “I think it’s classic Crue, if you go back and listen to the first record [1981 album ‘Too Fast For Love’], to me, it goes back to our roots.

“I think the fans are going to dig it. It’s a rock‘n’roll tune for partying, screamin’ and yellin’ along. That’s what Motley Crue is about anyway. It doesn’t seem like any time has passed. We’re still just a good rock ‘n’ roll band.”

Vince went on to insist adding John 5 to the line-up – replacing their longtime guitarist Mick Mars in 2022 – has helped him improve his performance.

He added: “John is such a great guitar player. People love him. The band loves him. He basically made me a better singer. I get to focus on just my singing.

“He knew all the songs before we even hired him. He can play anything. He’s an exciting, creative guitar player and he’ll definitely be involved in the new music. It’ll be really neat to listen to his ideas.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

