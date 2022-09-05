Nirvana Win Nevermind Lawsuit - Noise11.com

Nirvana has won a lawsuit over the cover art for 1991 album Nevermind for the “final” time.

In August 2021, Spencer Elden filed a lawsuit in which he accused the band of violating federal pornography laws and exploiting him due to an image of him swimming naked as an infant being featured in the cover artwork.

Though the lawsuit was dismissed in January, Elden refiled later that month, amending the original complaint by removing charges of child sex trafficking but still arguing the photograph was child pornography.

Yet, on Friday, Judge Fernando Olguin sided with Nirvana, noting that Elden had waited too long to allege he had been exploited.

“In sum, plaintiff fails to allege that he knew of a violation that occurred while he was a minor or an injury that forms the basis of the claim within 10 years of filing this action,” the judge declared, according to Reuters.

The dismissal prevents Elden from filing a further lawsuit on the subject.

His lawyers have not yet commented.

However, a representative for the defendants welcomed Olguin’s decision.

“We are pleased that this meritless case has been brought to a speedy final conclusion,” said lawyer Bert Deixler in a statement.

The band’s estate represents surviving members Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic, as well as Courtney Love, the widow of late frontman Kurt Cobain.

Kirk Weddle, the photographer of the cover art, was also named as a defendant in the lawsuit.

In previous complaints, Elden alleged the cover artwork was a child sexual abuse image that had caused him “extreme and permanent emotional distress with physical manifestations”. He also claimed he had suffered loss of education, wages, and “enjoyment of life”.

Meanwhile, representatives for Nirvana in an application for dismissal, stated the complainant had, “spent three decades profiting from his celebrity as the self-anointed Nirvana Baby”, citing Elden’s recreation of the image on the album’s 15th and 20th anniversaries.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

