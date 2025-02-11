 Noel Gallagher Calls Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl Appearance Nonsense - Noise11.com
Noel Gallagher photo by Ros O'Gorman

Noel Gallagher Calls Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl Appearance Nonsense

by Music-News.com on February 11, 2025

in News

Noel Gallagher has slammed Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime performance and called it “absolute nonsense”.

Lamar made history by becoming the first solo rapper to headline the coveted halftime show.

During an interview with sports radio station TalkSPORT on Tuesday, the Oasis hitmaker was asked about his views on the rapper’s performance.

“I had to switch it off,” he said. “It was absolute nonsense.”

When asked about what specifically he didn’t like about Lamar’s performance, the Don’t Look Back In Anger singer admitted: “I didn’t watch it all, I just switched it off. There was like 300 people getting out of a car in the first two minutes.”

He continued: “I don’t like the halftime nonsense. It’s usually artists I don’t like.”

When pressed about his favourite past Super Bowl halftime performances, Gallagher countered: “I never watch it, I’m not interested in it.”

Lamar’s performance has received mixed reactions from fans and viewers. Some have labelled it a masterpiece, while others have named it the worst Super Bowl performance in the past decade.

NME ranked Kendrick’s performance as the third best Super Bowl performance of all time, behind Michael Jackson’s 1993 showcase in second place, and Prince’s 2007 performance in first. This is what Noise11 thought.
