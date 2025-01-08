Noel Gallagher Teams Up With Shaun Ryder and Zak Starkey for Supergroup - Noise11.com

Noel Gallagher is featured on supergroup Mantra Of The Cosmos’ new tune ‘Domino Bones (Gets Dangerous)’.

Happy Mondays’ Shaun Ryder and Bez’s all-star band – which also comprises former Oasis members Zak Starkey and Andy Bell – are set to launch their new single with the Oasis guitarist at the iconic Cavern Club in Liverpool, though it’s unclear if Noel will be joining them.

Gallagher, who sings the chorus of the six-minute psychedelic song, said: “Mantra Of The Cosmos is like Dylan, Dali and Ginsberg on a rocket ship to the moon to have it with the Clangers.”

Zak, the son of Beatles drummer Ringo Starr, first met Noel in 1995 in London before he started drumming for Oasis in 2004 and has hailed Oasis’ hits “the greatest songwriter of my generation”.

He said: “It’s not every day that the greatest songwriter of my generation – not to mention Shaun, the greatest beat poet of our times – sends a tune to me and I was in a daze for a bit cos it’s not something you want to fuck up.

“It came together great – everyone digs it.”

Zak also recalled his conversations with Noel about Shaun, who Gallagher described as the “British Bob Dylan”.

He continued: “Noel loves Shaun. He texted me to say ‘Do you know what you’ve got? The British Bob Dylan’ – and he’s not fucking about because now I’ve witnessed what Shaun does.

“Noel calls him the ‘king of lyrics’.”

Zak went on to reveal that he “cold-called” Shaun after they crossed paths on the revival of Channel 4 music show ‘TFI Friday’ in 2015, as he felt his way with words was perfect for the band.

He recounted: “Shaun was on the show, and we literally said hello for five minutes and then a photograph – and that was it. Then I just cold-called him about this group, which I didn’t want to be about guitars – I wanted to be about his words. He immediately said yes.”

On Bez joining his bandmate Shaun in Mantra Of The Cosmos, he said: “I asked if his mate (Bez) was going to be in it and he said, ‘He doesn’t know yet – but he is’.”

Mantra of the Cosmos will play two concerts at The Cavern on January 19.

It will mark the first time Zak, whose parents Ringo (Richard Starkey) and Maureen Starkey went on dates at the famous music venue where the Beatles started out, has set foot into the building, having only visited Liverpool once before.

He said: “Can’t believe I’ve never even been there.

“There’s a great deal of family heritage at the Cavern, aside from the Beatles, my parents courted there… who knows I may have even been conceived there.”

‘Domino Bones’ – which shares a name with Bez’s first band – will be available to purchase from The Cavern on January 19 as a vinyl and via their website.

It follows the supergroup’s pair of 2023 tunes ‘Gorilla Guerilla’ and ‘X (Wot You Sayin?)’, which were released in the same year they made their debut at the world-famous Glastonbury Festival.

