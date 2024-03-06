'Oh Shit' The Libertines Are Back - Noise11.com

The Libertines release a fabulous new single (quite possibly the most Libertines single ever!) on Wednesday 6th March. Entitled Oh Shit it is an earworm anthem for these economically challenging times and is taken from their eagerly awaited new album All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade which hits the streets on April 5th.

Written by Carl Barat and Peter Doherty, Oh Shit is the fourth single to be lifted from All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade, following the release of Run, Run, Run, Night Of The Hunter and Shiver.

The Libertines’ UK/IRELAND tour all but sold out within hours of being announced – faster than any previous tours in their history – which nails the lie that no-one wants to see bands live anymore. To cater for the unprecedented demand, a third and final night has been added at Manchester’s Albert Hall on Saturday 9th November.

The full dates for the All Quiet On The Esplanade Tour are:

SEPTEMBER

23rd MON Dublin 3Olympia Theatre SOLD OUT

24th TUE Belfast The Telegraph Building SOLD OUT

OCTOBER

3rd THU Birmingham O2 Academy SOLD OUT

4th FRI Norwich UEA SOLD OUT

5th SAT Cambridge The Corn Exchange SOLD OUT

7th MON Cardiff Great Hall FEW TICKETS

8th TUE Bristol O2 Academy SOLD OUT

17th THU Glasgow Barrowland Ballroom SOLD OUT

18th FRI Glasgow Barrowland Ballroom SOLD OUT

19th Sat Liverpool Mountford Hall SOLD OUT

21st Mon Nottingham Rock City SOLD OUT

22nd TUE Leeds O2 Academy SOLD OUT

30th WED London Roundhouse FEW TICKETS

31st THU London Roundhouse SOLD OUT

NOVEMBER

1st FRI London Roundhouse FEW TICKETS

4th MON Sheffield The Octagon FEW TICKETS

5th TUE Newcastle NX SOLD OUT

7th THU Manchester Albert Hall SOLD OUT

8th FRI Manchester Albert Hall SOLD OUT

9th SAT Manchester Albert Hall TICKETS ON SALE 9AM 8TH MARCH

The Libertines will be playing the following in/out-store shows on the week of release of the new album with a special Q&A happening at Rough Trade East.

APRIL IN/OUT-STORES:

5th FRI Coventry HMV Empire

6th SAT Birmingham Acoustic

Manchester Academy w/ Crash Records

8th MON Rough Trade East Q&A w/ Rough Trade

9th TUE Pryzm Kingston w/ Banquet Records

As previously announced The Libertines will headline ‘On The Beach Festival’ in Brighton on Sunday, July 28th.

The Libertines are Peter Doherty – vocals/guitar, Carl Barât – vocals/guitar, John Hassall – bass guitar and Gary Powell– drums. The band have released three albums: Up The Bracket (2002); The Libertines (2004); and Anthems For Doomed Youth (2015).

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

