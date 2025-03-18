 Paris Jackson To Join Incubus At London Show - Noise11.com
Incubus photo by Shawn Hanna supplied

Incubus photo by Shawn Hanna supplied

Paris Jackson To Join Incubus At London Show

by Music-News.com on March 19, 2025

in News

Incubus will perform their iconic “Morning View” album in its entirety plus the hits at London’s The O2 on Saturday 26 April 2025, their only UK and Ireland show.

Incubus announce that Paris Jackson will be joining as special guest support at the highly anticipated London show. Embodying alternative in the most authentic sense, Jackson is an American actress, musician, and model. After releasing her debut solo album wilted in 2020, Jackson received mass praise and gained the attention of listeners worldwide. With a Fender Telecaster plugged in and the amps turned all the way up, she sings the purest kind of truth over distorted chords without filter or apology adding an exciting element to the upcoming London performance in April 2025.

Incubus originally released their critically acclaimed studio album Morning View on October 23, 2001, and were met with an outpouring of love and acclaim from fans and industry alike. The album has been RIAA certified double Platinum and spent 60 weeks on the Billboard 200 peaking at number 2.

Last year the band announced the re-recording and re-release of the acclaimed double album entitled Morning View XXIII.

“In 2001 we rented a house at the sea to do an art experiment. The novel and expansive environment combined with a healthy dose of momentum helped us find that ever sought after FLOW state and the songs that became known as ‘Morning View’ have since become indelible and deeply important parts of our lives,” said Brandon Boyd.

“This album helped propel our little art experiment called ‘Incubus’ into a way of life and here we are today, some years later, about to introduce a new/next phase of its existence. ‘Morning View xxiii’ is a re-recording/re-think of the 2001 album and is the result of our desire to honour this burgeoning legacy but also reimagine it as musicians who have been lovingly performing these songs. See you in London soon!”

music-news.com

