Pearl Jam Australia and New Zealand Live Albums Are Coming In December - Noise11.com

One of the impressive things Pearl Jam fans have access to are professional desk recordings of every concert.

Pearl Jam are currently in Australia after having played two shows in Auckland, New Zealand, one of the Gold Coast in Queensland and the first Melbourne show with a second Melbourne tonight (18 November) and the two final Australian shows in Sydney on 21 and 23 November.

LEG 4 – RELEASE SCHEDULE*:

• Available 12/3 – Auckland, Night 1 (from November 8)

• Available 12/6 – Auckland, Night 2 (from November 10)

• Available 12/9 – Gold Coast (from November 13)

• Available 12/12 – Melbourne, Night 1 (from November 16)

• Available 12/15 – Melbourne, Night 2 (from November 18)

• Available 12/18 – Sydney, Night 1 (from November 21)

• Available 12/21 – Sydney, Night 2 (from November 23)

*All dates and times are subject to change.

When the live albums are available you can get them for download or on CD here.

Here is the Noise11 review of Melbourne night one.

Check out the line for merch ahead of the first Melbourne show.

