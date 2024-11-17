Pearl Jam Bring Dark Matter To Melbourne - 2024 Noise11 Review - Noise11.com

Pearl Jam is one powerful and uniting experience. There were around 50,000 fans at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium sharing a unique night. ‘Unique’ is the perfect description of a Pearl Jam concert. No two shows are ever the same.

When you go to a Pearl Jam show you are treated to old school rock and roll. Every setlist is curated for that night only. Fans returning for the second Melbourne show on Monday 18 November will catch a completely different concert.

Pearl Jam do not prescribe to todays “lipstick on a pig” big concert production tricks with pre-recorded tracks and visual effects. This is ‘a what you see is what you get’ band. They have always been genuine.

Its been a long time for Australia for Pearl Jam gigs. Last time was 2014 for Big Day Out. The previous time was in 2009 at this same venue when It was Etihad Stadium. The 2006, 2003, 1998 and 1995 shows were at Rod Laver Arena with an outdoor Sidney Myer Music Bowl also thrown in to the 1995 schedule.

This is the Dark Matter tour named after the current album. This album’s title track and tour namesake speaks to the times with the most relevant of lyric about the Idiot in Chief Trump and his alternative first lady, the dark maga dancing fool Musk.

Denounce the demagogues

King diamond to discard

Deplore the dialogue

Your word against the law

The Dark Matter album serves as a centrepiece for the show. It’s a brutal reflection of what America is today.

From ‘React, Respond’:

Are we at war with each other?

Are you at war with yourself?

We could be fighting together

‘Stead of fighting ourselves

The Dark Matter message is a theme that goes through to Neil Young’s ‘Rocking In The Free World’ at the end of the show.

The band has been consistent since the arrival of drummer Matt Cameron in 1996. Mike McCready’s guitar playing at times felt like he was possessed by Hendrix. What is in that Seattle air that creates such great musicians.

This Pearl Jam show still had 17 of their songs from the 90s. Anthems like ‘Alive’ ‘Better Man’, ‘Even Flow’, ‘Why Go’, ‘Do The Evolution’ are just iconic music moments and the audience knew every word. If Eddie Vedder left early, this audience was very capable of taking over. Because of their longterm relationship with their fans a Pearl Jam set can dig deep into album cuts from ‘No Code’ like ‘In My Tree’, ‘Inside Job’ from the self titled album or a ‘Garden’ from ‘Ten’. It doesn’t matter how deep Pearl Jam digs because the fan base followed them to the depths of the catalogue anyway.

To get a context of Pearl Jam fan loyalty check out the line-up for merch at midday in Melbourne on Saturday (16 November) at the pop-up store.

‘Ten’ was 33 years ago. Six of the tracks from that very first album were still central to the current. It was a remarkable record that stands as the 22nd biggest selling album of all-time in the USA with over 13 million sales. It remains Pearl Jam’s biggest album ever. It was the album that made them and they continue to thank fans by performing its songs.

10 years in between Australian tours is way too long. Lets hope they are back soon. After all, its not like the USA will be giving them any job for the next four years.

Pearl Jam, Marvel Stadium Melbourne, 16 November 2024

Why Go (from Ten, 1991)

Elderly Woman Behind the Counter in a Small Town (from Vs. 1993)

Given to Fly (from Yield, 1998)

Hail, Hail (from No Code, 1996)

Corduroy (from Vitology, 1994)

React, Respond (from Dark Matter, 2024)

Dark Matter (from Dark Matter, 2024)

Eruption (Van Halen cover)

Wreckage (from Dark Matter, 2024)

Garden (from Ten, 1991)

Even Flow (from Ten, 1991)

In My Tree (from No Code, 1996)

Running (from Dark Matter, 2024)

Jeremy (from Ten, 1991)

Wishlist (from Yield, 1998)

Not for You (from Vitalogy, 1994)

Mind Your Manners (from Lightning Bolt, 2013)

Porch (from Ten, 1991)

Encore:

Just Breathe (from Backspacer, 2009)

Inside Job (from Pearl Jam, 2006)

Do the Evolution (from Yield, 1998)

Better Man (from Vitalogy, 1994)

State of Love and Trust (from Singles soundtrack, 1991)

Alive (from Ten, 1991)

Rockin’ in the Free World (Neil Young cover)

Yellow Ledbetter (b-side of Jeremy, 1992)

Monday, November 18 Marvel Stadium, Melbourne (with Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers)

Thursday, November 21 Engie Stadium, Sydney (with Cosmic Psychos)

Saturday, November 23 Engie Stadium, Sydney (with Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

