Pitch Music & Arts Festival UPDATE - Noise11.com

Organisers for Pitch Music & Arts Festival have issued an update on fire danger in the region and the current expectations for the event.

STATEMENT FROM FESTIVAL ORGANISERS

Following the update which was provided yesterday, and after consultation this morning with CFA, Victoria Police and other members of the Emergency Management teams, Pitch Music & Arts music programming will commence at 6pm today (Saturday) and will continue as scheduled for the remainder of the event.

At the time of writing there are no active fires in the region and we wish to reassure you that those who are on site have access to ample shade, cooling misting fans, food and water.

For those yet to arrive at the festival, we advise you to follow the CFA directions of delaying your travel.

We are diligently following the guidance of relevant authorities to prioritise the safety of our community and have a full team of emergency services including medical, police and on site fire response who are on call throughout the event.

Prior to 6pm today, the festival will program some light entertainment under the shade within the arena at Pitch One and Pitch Black, including yoga and other low level entertainment in an effort to ensure patrons are not remaining in their campsites in the heat of the day, as per the advice of Ambulance Victoria.

For anyone who wishes to leave and does not have their own vehicle, there are free shuttle buses running from Gate 3 to Ararat station until 6pm today.

We have various methods of communicating important information and updates to festival attendees who may not have service. This includes multiple info hubs, helper hubs, friendly staff, and wifi available at the box office and the food trucks/market stalls.

Regarding refund inquiries, we appreciate your patience as we work through the specifics. Rest assured, ticket holders will receive an update as more information becomes available.

Please come prepared for the heat, take care of yourself and look out for your friends. Please refer to our Party Safe Advice for precautions we have in place for the heat and suggested preparation for our patrons.

Please check the CFA website for the most current fire danger ratings for the region.

EARLIER:

Punters at the Pitch Music & Arts Festival in Moyston, Victoria have been told to leave the site following an Extreme Fire Danger warning issued by the CFA.

Pitch issued the following statement:

CFA have advised the Bureau of Metrology have forecast an Extreme Fire Danger Rating for the South West Weather District for Saturday 9 March 2024. This includes the site for the Pitch Music and Arts Festival. Further CFA has declared a Total Fire Ban for this area for Saturday. The CFA recommends that the safest option for those who are already on site is to leave the site tonight or early in the morning. The CFA advises the fire danger rating is Extreme which recommends you reconsider travel through bushfire risk areas and that leaving bushfire risk areas early in the day is your safest option because fires will spread quickly and be extremely dangerous. Expect hot, dry and

windy conditions. If you are arriving on Saturday we recommend delaying your arrival until further notice. The forecast tells us to expect hot weather each day of the festival. In addition, overnights will also be warm. The Department of Health has released a warning around the expected heat wave this weekend, and the CFA have updated their fire danger rating which stipulates to reconsider travel through bushfire risk areas and that leaving bushfire risk areas early in the day is your safest option. To clarify, there are currently no active fires in the region. Please refer to the Emergency Vic website for updates. Some music programming will be rescheduled. Please swipe for more information on our Party Safe Guidelines.

If you have further questions, please email [email protected]

The line-up for the Festival was meant to me:

FULL LINEUP (A-Z):

999999999

Ahadadream

Akua

Anz

Aroha

Aurora Halal (LIVE)

Bailey Ibbs

Bambounou

Bertie

Bitter Babe

Cakes Da Killa LIVE

CaucasianOpportunities

CC:DISCO!

Chaos in the CBD

Chippy Nonstop

Chlär

Claire O’Brien

Clara Cuvé

Cromby

dameeeela b2b DJ PGZ

Dan Shake

Daniel Avery (LIVE)

DJ BORING

DJ Gigola

Edd Fisher

Franck

Gabrielle Kwarteng

Gerd Janson

Glass Beams

Hannah D

Hasvat Informant

Horse Meat Disco

I Hate Models

jamesjamesjames b2b Willaris. K

Jennifer Loveless

JNETT

Job Jobse

Kessler

Kia

KiNK (LIVE)

KSMBA

Lady Shaka

LB aka LABAT

Mac Declos

Mama Snake

Marcel Dettmann

Marli

Mark Blair

Matisa

MC Yallah & Debmaster (LIVE)

MCR-T

Memphis LK

Moopie

Narciss

Nene H

Nite Fleit

ØTTA

Patrick Mason

priya

RONA.

Sally C

SALOME

Sedef AdasÏ

Shampain

SHERELLE

Sophie McAlister

Special Request

Spray

Surusinghe

Tangela

The Operatives

THC

TYGAPAW

VTSS

X-Coast

X CLUB.

Yikes

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

