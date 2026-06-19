Port Fairy Folk Festival Unveils First Artists For Landmark 50th Anniversary Event - Noise11 Music News

Port Fairy Folk Festival has revealed the first group of artists for its 50th anniversary event, confirming a mix of international and Australian performers for the 2027 gathering in regional Victoria. The festival, which will run from 5 to 8 March 2027 over the Labour Day long weekend, marks half a century since the inaugural event was staged in the coastal town of Port Fairy in 1977.

The announcement represents the first major programming reveal for what is expected to be one of the most significant editions in the festival’s history. Organisers say ticket demand has already exceeded previous records, with the highest number of tickets sold during the first week of release in the festival’s history.

Founded as a community-driven event, Port Fairy Folk Festival has evolved into one of Australia’s most established music festivals while maintaining its volunteer-led structure. The not-for-profit organisation continues to be overseen by a local committee supported by hundreds of volunteers, a model that has remained central to its identity for five decades.

The festival’s longevity is particularly notable at a time when many music festivals face financial pressures and shifting audience habits. While numerous events have disappeared from the Australian festival calendar in recent years, Port Fairy has continued to attract audiences from across Australia and overseas, building a reputation that extends well beyond the folk music community.

Port Fairy Folk Festival Program Director Justin Rudge said the anniversary offered an opportunity to acknowledge the generations of people who have contributed to the event’s success.

“Together with the volunteer committee and team, it’s such an honour to be the custodians of an event so beloved to so many,” Rudge said.

“This first artist lineup is the Folkie at its best, Artists of the Year, international stars and the cream of local artists. Some coming back for their tenth visit, others on their first voyage to Port Fairy and Australia. And it’s just the beginning, we have so much more in store for our amazing audience.”

Rudge added that the anniversary year would provide an opportunity to celebrate the festival’s history while also looking to its future.

“It’s a wonderful chance to reflect on the past and nurture the Port Fairy experience for generations to come. This year will truly have something for everyone.”

Leading the first artist announcement are Australian favourites John Butler, Kutcha Edwards, Mia Dyson, Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission, The Settlement and We Mavericks.

They will be joined by a strong international contingent including English folk singer Kate Rusby, Irish performers Daoirí Farrell, Eleanor McEvoy and Joshua Burnside, Scottish groups Dlù and Skerryvore, Canadian act The Burning Hell and American duo The Milk Carton Kids.

Also confirmed are Spanish and Catalan act Alosa, English songwriter Grace Petrie and American singer-songwriter Tim Easton.

The breadth of the first announcement reflects the festival’s long-standing approach to programming, combining traditional folk music with contemporary singer-songwriters, roots performers and emerging artists from around the world.

Since its beginnings in the late 1970s, Port Fairy Folk Festival has become a fixture of Australia’s cultural calendar. Generations of festivalgoers have attended the event, with many families returning annually. Organisers note that audience members who attended as children are now bringing their own children and grandchildren, creating a rare continuity that spans five decades.

The 2027 edition is expected to feature more than music. Festival organisers have indicated that additional anniversary programming will be announced in coming months, including special events celebrating the festival’s history, expanded family activities and archival presentations revisiting key moments from past festivals.

For the wider Australian live music sector, the anniversary serves as a reminder of the enduring appeal of community-based festivals. While the industry continues to navigate economic challenges, Port Fairy’s strong early ticket sales suggest audiences remain willing to support events with a clearly defined identity and long-standing connection to their communities.

Further artist announcements and anniversary activities are expected throughout the remainder of 2026 and into early 2027 as preparations continue for the landmark celebration.

https://portfairyfolkfestival.com/

Line-up:

Alosa (ESP/CAT)

The Burning Hell (CAN)

Daoirí Farrell (IRE)

Dlù (SCO)

Eleanor McEvoy (IRE)

Grace Petrie (ENG)

John Butler and band

Joshua Burnside (IRE)

Kate Rusby (ENG)

Kutcha Edwards

Mia Dyson

Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission

The Milk Carton Kids (USA)

The Settlement

Skerryvore (SCO)

Tim Easton (USA)

We Mavericks

The 50th Port Fairy Folk Festival will take place in Port Fairy, Victoria from 5 to 8 March 2027.

5 March 2027, Port Fairy, Port Fairy Folk Festival

6 March 2027, Port Fairy, Port Fairy Folk Festival

7 March 2027, Port Fairy, Port Fairy Folk Festival

8 March 2027, Port Fairy, Port Fairy Folk Festival

Tickets are on sale now. Accommodation options and further festival information are available through the Port Fairy Folk Festival website.

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