 Prince William Spotted At Taylor Swift Concert In London - Noise11.com
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman

Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman

Prince William Spotted At Taylor Swift Concert In London

by Music-News.com on June 24, 2024

in News

Prince William was spotted getting his groove on at Taylor Swift’s London concert.

Among the 90,000 fans who packed out Wembley Arena, the Prince watched the singer’s Eras tour show from a VIP box with his kids Prince George, 10, and Princess Charlotte, 9.

William, who was celebrating his 42nd birthday, danced to Shake It Off, and a fan’s video of him showcasing his moves on X has gone viral.

He and the kids got to take selfies with Taylor backstage after the show, along with the Grammy-winner’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

“Happy Bday M8!” Swift captioned her post. “London shows are off to a splendid start.”

William posted a group shot of himself and Swift with his two clearly overjoyed children. He captioned his pic, shared on his and wife Catherine’s official Instagram page, “Thank you @taylorswift for a great evening! #LondonTSTheErastour.”

The royals weren’t the only famous faces at the London gig.

Swifties shared on social media snaps of celebs including Mila Kunis and her husband, Ashton Kutcher, Hugh Grant, Liam Hemsworth and Tom Cruise.

Cruise, who did not attend daughter Suri’s graduation from high school the previous day, was seen mingling with Swifties at Wembley Stadium and exchanging friendship bracelets with them.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Taylor Swift, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Henry Wagons
Henry Wagons Christens Fourth Solo Album ‘Four Seasons’

Melbourne singer songwriter Henry Wagons will release his fourth solo album ‘Four Seasons’ in August.

22 hours ago
Ashanti photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ashanti and Nelly Wed

Ashanti and Nelly are already married.

4 days ago
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Fire Breaks Out At Taylor Swift House

Taylor Swift has been praised by a fellow singer for saving their lives in a house fire.

5 days ago
Justin Timberlake - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Justin Timberlake On DUI Charge

Justin Timberlake "refused the breath test" when he was arrested for drink driving, says his lawyer.

6 days ago
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Taylor Swift Collectors CD With Two Unreleased Songs Sells For $12505

A signed Taylor Swift CD containing two never-released original songs and a series of covers has sold for $12,505.

6 days ago
Taylor Swift at the MCG Melbourne 16 February 2024 Photo Credit TAS Rights Management
Taylor Swift Gives Eras Tour An End Date

Taylor Swift has officially announced when her Eras Tour will wrap up.

June 14, 2024
Myles Kennedy
Check Out The New Myles Kennedy Song ‘Say What You Will’

For Slash and the Conspirators and Alter Bridge singer Myles Kennedy will release his third solo album 'The Art of Letting Go' in October and the song ‘Say What You Will’ is out now.

June 12, 2024