Prince William Spotted At Taylor Swift Concert In London - Noise11.com

Prince William was spotted getting his groove on at Taylor Swift’s London concert.

Among the 90,000 fans who packed out Wembley Arena, the Prince watched the singer’s Eras tour show from a VIP box with his kids Prince George, 10, and Princess Charlotte, 9.

William, who was celebrating his 42nd birthday, danced to Shake It Off, and a fan’s video of him showcasing his moves on X has gone viral.

He and the kids got to take selfies with Taylor backstage after the show, along with the Grammy-winner’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

“Happy Bday M8!” Swift captioned her post. “London shows are off to a splendid start.”

William posted a group shot of himself and Swift with his two clearly overjoyed children. He captioned his pic, shared on his and wife Catherine’s official Instagram page, “Thank you @taylorswift for a great evening! #LondonTSTheErastour.”

The royals weren’t the only famous faces at the London gig.

Swifties shared on social media snaps of celebs including Mila Kunis and her husband, Ashton Kutcher, Hugh Grant, Liam Hemsworth and Tom Cruise.

Cruise, who did not attend daughter Suri’s graduation from high school the previous day, was seen mingling with Swifties at Wembley Stadium and exchanging friendship bracelets with them.

