R. Kelly Claims He Has Written 25 Albums Worth of Songs In Jail - Noise11.com

R. Kelly Claims He Has Written 25 Albums Worth of Songs In Jail

by Music-News.com on March 8, 2025

R Kelly has revealed he’s written 25 albums and has continued singing and making music while in prison.

The pedophile recently appeared on an episode of the Inmate Tea with A&P podcast, where he was asked if he’d continued his music practice while incarcerated.

“Well, singing is a beautiful disease that’s incurable,” Kelly answered.

“That’s not gonna happen, stopping singing. I don’t care where I’m at. I’m always singing, I’m always writing. I’ve written, like, 25 albums since I been in here, and right now I’m just working on getting out. I’m using patience as a tactic right now.”

During the episode, he sang his tracks When a Woman’s Fed Up and Step in the Name of Love.

Kelly is serving 31 years in prison. The felon was found guilty of six of 13 counts of owning and producing child pornography and enticing a minor back in September 2022.

He was also found guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking in 2021.

In October 2024, his daughter Buku Abi came forward about the alleged sexual abuse she suffered during her childhood.

“I didn’t know that even if he was a bad person, that he would do something to me. I was too scared to tell anybody,” she shared. “I was too scared to tell my mom.”

In a statement to People, Kelly’s attorney reported that Kelly “vehemently denies” the allegations.

