Radiohead’s Colin Greenwood To Join Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds For US Tour - Noise11.com

Colin Greenwood of Radiohead will be the bass player for Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds on the upcoming US tour.

Greenwood is replacing Martyn Casey who is out of action due to illness. Greenwood filled in for Casey for some of the European shows in 2024 and toured Australia with Nick Cave at the end of 2024.

Greenwood says he is looking forward to the American tour posting, “Perhaps the biggest difference between touring with Radiohead and Nick Cave is the sartorial formality of the Bad Seeds. Every evening in our dressing room, we are presented with a rack of steamed and pressed suits, and starched and ironed shirts. I think if my mother was alive, she would finally approve of me, playing for the Bad Seeds, looking smart in a navy suit and black brogues after years of double denim in Radiohead.”

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds begin their American tour in Boston on 15 April 2025.

