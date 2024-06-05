Recording Legend Bill Armstrong Donates Royalties From Historic Recordings To ARCA - Noise11.com

Australian audio pioneer Bill Armstrong has donated his royalties from 42 historic Australian jazz recordings from his Bilarm Music and Swaggie Records labels.

The 42 releases will be made available physically with proceeds going to the Australian Road Crew Association (ARCA).

“Crews and roadies regard Bill as an absolute legend, a truly unsung hero of the music industry,” says ARCA co-founder Ian “Piggy” Peel.

“We’re all aware how Bill pioneered recording music in Australia from the 1940s, whether it be live or studio and against all odds, and we tend to put him up on a pedestal”.

Peel adds: “Through the decades, many crew members went through Armstrong Studios and learned more about their own art.

“Bill was always willing to help by donating his time and knowledge.”

Find out more here

SWAGGIE JAZZ CATALOGUE

GROUP 1

1. Bob Barnard – Ned Kelly Jazz Suite (with Don Burrows, Earl Hines, John Sangster, Len Barnard)

2. Len Barnard & Bob Barnard – Brothers In Jazz

3. Bob Barnard – Riverboat Days (with Don Burrows, Earl Hines, John Sangster, Len Barnard)

4. Len Barnard’s Famous Jazz Band

GROUP 2 – AUSTRALIAN JAZZ LEGACY COLLECTION

1. John Sangster – For Leon Bismarck’

2. Roger Bell & his Pagan Pipers – A Vintage Collection

3. Lazy Ade Monsbourgh – Backroom Joys

GROUP 1 AND GROUP 2 – Release date Friday 7th June

GROUP 3 – INTERNATIONAL MASTER OF JAZZ PIANO

1. Earl Hines – Plays George Gershwin

2. Earl Hines – Plays Cole Porter & Irving Berlin

3. Earl Hines – Plays Duke Ellington

GROUP 4 – NEW ORLEANS JAZZ PIANO MASTER

1. Armand Hug – Breezin’ Along

2. Armand Hug – Huggin’ The Keys

GROUP 3 AND GROUP 4 – Release date Friday 5th July

GROUP 5 – LEGEND OF THE DIXIELAND JAZZ (Bob Crosby – brother of Bing Crosby)

1. Bob Crosby’s Bob Cats – Volume 1 1937-1938

2. Bob Crosby’s Bob Cats – Volume 4 1941-42

GROUP 6 – JAZZ CLARINET HERITAGE COLLECTION

1. Jimmie Noone’s Apex Club Orchestra 1930-1935

2. Pearce-Pickering Barrelhouse Jazz Band – Volume 4 – Rockin’ In Rhythm

GROUP 5 AND GROUP 6 – Release Date Friday 9th August

GROUP 7 – JAZZ PIANO HERITAGE

1. Earl Hines – Changin’ the Blues and Things

2. Teddy Wilson & Marian McPartland – Solo Piano & In Duet

GROUP 8 – MORE BARNARD JAZZ LEGACY

1. Bob Barnard – Looking Back

2. Len Barnard – The Early Years 1952-54

GROUP 7 AND GROUP 8 – Release date Friday 6th September

BILARM CATALOGUE

GROUP 9 – MORE LEGENDS OF AUSTRALIAN JAZZ

1. The Don Burrows Quintet – Live recording 1983 (with James Morrison, George Golla, Len Barnard, Dave Pudney)

2. Don Burrows with special guest James Morrison – Don Burrows Tribute to Benny Goodman

3. Smacka Fitzgibbon – barefoot Days

4. Roger Bell & His Pagan Pipers – 1968 – 1974

GROUP 10 – MORE AUSTRALIAN JAZZ LEGACY

1. Smacka Fitzgibbon – Honey Hush

2. Lazy Ade Monsbourgh – Recorder In Ragtime

GROUP 11 – MORE JAZZ

1. Tom Baker’s San Francisco Jazz Band – 1976 – 1977

2. Smacka Fitzgibbon – Live at Smacka’s Place

3. Steve Waddell’s Creole Bells 1979 1986

GROUP 9, GROUP 10 and GROUP 11 – Release Date Friday 4th October

GROUP 12 – CELEBRITY CHOICE (part 1)

1. So Rare Vol 1 – A Selection by Barry Humphries of his Favourite Gramophone Records

2. So Rare Vol 2 – A Selection by Barry Humphries of his Favourite Gramophone Records

3. So Rare Vol 3 – A Selection by Barry Humphries of his Favourite Gramophone Records

4. So Rare Vol 4 Barry Humphries – A Selection by Barry Humphries of his Favourite Gramophone Records

5. Vamp Till Ready – Dame Edna’s warm up music (Barry Humphries)

Group 13 – CELEBRITY CHOICE (part 2)

1.Comedy Classics – Stan Freburg, Peter Sellers, Spike Jones & His City Slickers, Spike Milligan

2. Ernie Sigley – Smile

3. Doug Aiton Jazz Favourites Vol 1

4. Doug Aiton Jazz Favourites Vol 2

5.Pete Smith Specialties – British Dance Bands Vol 2

6. Original Salty Dogs – Ragtime Festival

7. Song Of Australia – Songs of Australia

GROUP 12 AND GROUP 13 – Release date Friday 8th November

