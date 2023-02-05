Red Hot Chili Peppers Australia and New Zealand Tour - The Numbers by The Numbers - Noise11.com

Red Hot Chili Peppers have played six of their nine Australia and New Zealand shows with three to go. Now that they are two thirds through the AUNZ dates we can now see the pattern for how a setlist is put together.

For starters, every Red Hot Chili Peppers show is unique. There is a fresh setlist performed at each show so everyone in every audience is getting a show that was curated just for them.

Like all acts, Red Hot Chili Peppers are returning to the world stage with a lot of new music produced in the pandemic years. 2022 saw the release of two albums, the 17 track ‘Unlimited Love’ in April 2022 and 17 more tracks of ‘Return of the Dreamtime Canteen’ in October. ‘Unlimited Love’ has had five song featured across the six shows so far, and six tracks from ‘Return of the Dream Canteen’ have been played. ‘Black Summer’ from ‘Unlimited Love’ and ‘The Drummer’ from ‘Return of the Dream Machine’ have been played at every show.

The title tracks from 1999’s ‘Californication’ and ‘2002’s ‘By The Way’ have also been played at every show so far, and the band’s ‘Intro Jam’ has an will continue to open every show.

The breakthrough Red Hot Chili Peppers album ‘Blood Sugar Sex Majik’ (and equal biggest seller in the USA with ‘Californication’ is underrepresented. ‘Give It Away’ is the most played song, five out of six show. ‘I Could have Lied’ was played on three shows. ‘Sir Psycho Baby’, ‘They’re Red Hot’ and ‘Under The Bridge’ have been played once so far each on the tour. There has been no ‘Breaking The Girl’ or ‘Suck My Kiss’ (so far).

‘Blood Sugar Sex Majik’ was the fifth Chili Peppers album. Only ‘Nobody Weird Like Me’ (from 1989’s ‘Mother’s Milk’) represents Chili Peppers 80s era.

If you are going to one of the three Chili Peppers shows still to come, just familiarise yourself with the new music.

Educate yourself with these song. Its not that hard. The only unknown songs the band will be playing then will be the ones you haven’t bothered to listen to.

Black Summer (from Unlimited Love, 2022)

Aquatic Mouth Dance (from Unlimited Love, 2022)

The Heavy Wing (from Unlimited Love, 2022)

Here Ever After (from Unlimited Love, 2022)

These Are the Ways (from Unlimited Love, 2022)

Eddie (from Return of the Dream Canteen, 2022)

Tippa My Tongue (from Return of the Dream Canteen, 2022)

The Drummer (from Return of the Dream Canteen, 2022)

Reach Out (from Return of the Dream Canteen, 2022)

Fake as Fuck (from Return of the Dream Canteen, 2022)

Carry Me Home (from Return of the Dream Canteen, 2022)

Here’s the tally of all Red Hot Chili Peppers songs played in Australia and New Zealand so far in Auckland, Dunedin, Brisbane and Sydney:

Six times

Black Summer (from Unlimited Love, 2022)

By the Way (from By The Way, 2002)

Californication (from Californication, 1999)

Intro Jam

The Drummer (from Return of the Dream Canteen, 2022)

Five times

Give It Away (from Blood Sugar Sex Majik, 1991)

Soul to Squeeze (from Coneheads soundtrack, 1993)

Tippa My Tongue (from Return of the Dream Canteen, 2022)

Four times

Aquatic Mouth Dance (from Unlimited Love, 2022)

Eddie (from Return of the Dream Canteen, 2022)

The Heavy Wing (from Unlimited Love, 2022)

Three times

Around the World (from Californication, 1999)

Dani California (from Stadium Arcadium, 2006)

I Could Have Lied (from Blood Sugar Sex Majik, 1991)

Reach Out (from Return of the Dream Canteen, 2022)

Right on Time (from Californication, 1999)

Snow ((Hey Oh)) (from Stadium Arcadium, 2006)

Two times

Can’t Stop (from By The Way, 2002)

Fake as Fuck (from Return of the Dream Canteen, 2022)

Here Ever After (from Unlimited Love, 2022)

Nobody Weird Like Me (from Mother’s Milk, 1989)

Otherside (from Californication, 1999)

Scar Tissue (from Californication, 1999)

The Zephyr Song (from By The Way, 2002)

These Are the Ways (from Unlimited Love, 2022)

Throw Away Your Television (from By The Way, 2002)

Once

Carry Me Home (from Return of the Dream Canteen, 2022)

Danny’s Song (Loggins & Messina cover)

Pea (from One Hot Minute, 1995)

Sir Psycho Sexy (from Blood Sugar Sex Majik, 1991)

Tell Me Baby (from Stadium Arcadium, 2006)

They’re Red Hot (from Blood Sugar Sex Majik, 1991)

Under the Bridge (from Blood Sugar Sex Majik, 1991)

Universally Speaking (from By The Way, 2002)

What Is Soul? (Funkadelic cover)

Upcoming dates are:

7 and 9 February, Melbourne, Marvel

12 February, Perth, Optus Stadium

Then its off to:

16 February, Singapore, Singapore National Stadium

19 February, Tokyo, Tokyo Dome

21 February, Osaka, Osaka Jo Hall

https://www.livenation.com.au/artist-red-hot-chili-peppers-419

