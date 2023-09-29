Rick Price To Kick Off Wayfaring Stranger Australia Tour In Sydney - Noise11.com

Rick Price has new album for 2023 with ‘Wayfaring Stranger’ even if they are all old songs. The Nashville based Australian singer songwriter will kick off an Australian tour to play songs from the album live in Australia for the first time from next Thursday October 5.

Rick Price dates will start in Sydney and at this stage include dates in New South Wales, Queensland, South Australia and Western Australia.

The ‘Wayfaring Stranger’ EP features hymns and gospel songs that have previously been performed and recorded by Johnny Cash, Bob Dylan, Elvis Presley, Eva Cassidy, Oliva Newton-John, Ray Charles, Ed Sheeran and now Rick Price.

Rick’s musicians on ‘Wayfaring Stranger’ are Tom Bukovac on guitar, Dennis Crouch on bass, Jimmy Wallace on organ/piano and, Joshua Hunt on drums. The album was recorded in Nashville.

Rick says “I’ll be performing all the songs from my upcoming EP ‘Wayfaring Stranger’ a collection of some of my favourite last century gospel songs. I’ll also be revisiting some of my own hits like ‘Heaven Knows’, ‘Not A Day Goes By’ and ‘River Of Love’. Can’t wait to be back with you once again in the Homeland!”

TOUR DATES

OCTOBER

Thursday 5th – Camelot Marrickville NSW

Friday 6th – Lizottes – New Lambton NSW

Saturday 7th – Agrestic Grocer Orange NSW

Saturday 14th Paris Cat Melbourne VIC

Sunday 15th Sookie Lounge Belgrave VIC

Thursday 19th Smith’s Alternative Canberra ACT

Friday 20th Centro CBD Wollongong NSW

Saturday 21st Rock The Racecourse Clarendon NSW (2pm show) Saturday 21st The Cherry Farm Ilford NSW (Evening show)

Sunday 22nd West Tradies Dharruk NSW (2pm show)

Friday 27th South Tweed Sports Club South Tweed NSW

Saturday 28th Brisbane Jazz Club Kangaroo Point QLD special guest Harry Hart

Sunday 29th Emerald Maraboon Hotel Emerald QLD

‘

NOVEMBER

Thursday 9th Don Russell Performing Arts Centre Thornlie WA

Friday 10th Harvey Recreational & Cultural Centre Harvey WA

Saturday 18th Avoca Theatre Avoca Beach NSW Sunday

19th The Brass Monkey Cronulla NSW (1.30pm show)

JANUARY 2024

Thursday 25th Lefty’s Brisbane QLD special guest Tyrone Noonan

