Robert Plant Performs Led Zeppelin Classic Ramble On With Saving Grace On Stephen Colbert - Noise11 Music News

Robert Plant revisits the Led Zeppelin catalogue on U.S. television, performing Ramble On with his current band Saving Grace on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

by Paul Cashmere

Rock history met contemporary performance this week when Robert Plant appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert with his current band Saving Grace for a televised performance of the Led Zeppelin classic Ramble On. The appearance included a bonus segment where Plant and the ensemble delivered the full song, offering audiences a fresh interpretation of a track first recorded in 1969.

Plant’s performance revisits material from one of the most influential catalogues in rock history while connecting it to his current musical chapter. The original recording of Ramble On appeared on Led Zeppelin II, released on 22 October 1969, and written by Plant and Jimmy Page. The album went on to become a landmark release, topping charts in both the United States and the United Kingdom and eventually selling more than 12 million copies worldwide.

The television performance arrives as Plant continues promoting his latest album Saving Grace, recorded with the same group of musicians he has been touring with since the late 2010s.

Ramble On occupies a distinctive place in the Led Zeppelin catalogue. Recorded across sessions on 1 and 2 June 1969 in New York City, the track blended folk, blues and hard rock elements in a way that expanded the sonic range of the band’s second album.

Page’s guitar arrangement helped define the recording. His solo was created using the neck pickup on a Gibson Les Paul with the treble reduced, combined with a sustain unit designed by engineer Roger Mayer. The result was a violin-like tone that contrasted with the acoustic passages running throughout the song.

Plant’s lyrics introduced another unusual element for a rock track of the era. The narrative draws directly on imagery from The Lord Of The Rings by J. R. R. Tolkien, referencing locations and characters including Mordor, Gollum and the figure known as “The Evil One”, Sauron. The opening line, “Leaves are falling all around”, echoes Tolkien’s poem Namárië, reflecting the growing influence of fantasy literature on late-1960s counterculture.

Despite becoming a fan favourite, Ramble On was never issued as a vinyl single in the United States or the United Kingdom during the twentieth century. Its reputation instead developed through album listening and radio airplay, helping Led Zeppelin II become one of the defining rock records of its generation.

Another factor in the song’s reputation is how rarely it appeared in Led Zeppelin concerts. During the band’s original run, which ended with the death of drummer John Bonham in 1980, Ramble On was typically only referenced briefly in live shows rather than performed in full.

The complete song was finally delivered live decades later during the Ahmet Ertegun Tribute Concert at London’s O2 Arena on 10 December 2007. That performance, featuring Plant, Page and bassist John Paul Jones alongside drummer Jason Bonham, marked one of the most closely watched reunion events in rock history.

Plant’s modern performances with Saving Grace bring a different musical texture to the song. The ensemble’s arrangements emphasise acoustic instrumentation and vocal harmony rather than the heavy electric sound associated with the original Led Zeppelin lineup.

Plant formed Saving Grace in 2019 as a collaborative acoustic project. The lineup includes vocalist Suzi Dian alongside musicians Oli Jefferson, Tony Kelsey, Matt Worley and Barney Morse-Brown.

The project’s debut album Saving Grace was announced in July 2025 and released on 26 September 2025 through Nonesuch Records. Recording sessions took place between April 2019 and January 2025 in studios across the Cotswolds and the Welsh Borders.

Plant has frequently explored folk, roots and Americana influences in his post-Led Zeppelin career. Albums including Fate Of Nations and his collaborations with artists such as Alison Krauss demonstrated an ongoing shift toward more acoustic arrangements and traditional song structures.

Saving Grace extends that direction while giving Plant an opportunity to revisit material from across his catalogue, including reinterpretations of Led Zeppelin songs.

Plant’s appearance on American television with Saving Grace reflects a broader trend among legacy artists revisiting historic catalogues through contemporary collaborations. The reinterpretation of Ramble On illustrates how songs written more than five decades ago continue to find new contexts in modern performance.

For audiences, the moment represents a rare television outing for a track that helped define the early Led Zeppelin sound but spent decades largely absent from the band’s live set lists.

Plant’s ongoing touring and recording activity also highlights the durability of his career. More than fifty years after the release of Led Zeppelin II, the singer continues to introduce classic material to new audiences while presenting it alongside newly recorded music.

With the release of the Saving Grace album and continued performances with the group, Plant’s latest chapter demonstrates how a catalogue built in the late 1960s remains part of an evolving musical conversation.

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