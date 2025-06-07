Rod Stewart Cancels Shows Due To Flu - Noise11.com

Rod Stewart has cancelled more shows as he battles flu. Six shows have been affected by Rod’s illness, with only two of the six rescheduled.

In a statement Rod said, “I have to cancel and reschedule my next six concerts to recover from the flu. So sorry my friends. I’m devastated and sincerely apologize for any inconvenience to my fans. I’ll be back on stage and will see you soon”. And it was signed “Sir Rod”.

The cancelled shows are June, 7, 8 and 10 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas and the June 14 show in Lake Tahoe.

The rescheduled shows are June 12 at Rancho Mirage, California, which has been moved to September 20 and June 15 at Paso Robles, California now playing on September 21, 2025.

There was no notice of a cancellation for his Glastonbury appearance. Glastonbury is still on at this stage with Rod Stewart scheduled to play the Pyramid Stage on Sunday June 29 at 15:45pm.

Glastonbury should be a historic performance for Rod with his old Faces bandmate and now Rolling Stone joining him for the show. With a much talked about Faces reunion album on the way, the first in over 50 years expected in 2026, Rod and Ronnie together will be very special if Faces drummer Kenney Jones joins them. Jones recently confirmed in an interview that 11 new Faces songs have been recorded.

The Faces recorded four album ‘First Step’ (1970), ‘Long Player’ (1971), ‘A Nod Is As Good As A Wink … To A Blind Horse’ (1971) and ‘Ooh La La’ (1973).

The classic rock anthem ‘Stay With Me’ featured on the third album. ‘Ooh La La’’s title track, sung by Ronnie Lane on The Faces album, was re-recorded with a Rod vocal for Rod’s solo album ‘When We Were the New Boys’ in 1998.

