Rod Stewart Plays Adelaide After Geelong Postponement - Noise11.com

Rod Stewart was back on stage at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre after missing his Geelong A Day On the Green show on Saturday due to illness.

Stewart’s concert at the Mt Duneed winery on Saturday was a last minute no-go when Rod was diagnosed with a viral infection. “I’m only human and sometimes get sick just like you do,” Sir Rod told fans through social media.

Rod Stewart setlist 21 March 2023 Adelaide Entertainment Centre

Addicted to Love (Robert Palmer cover)

You Wear It Well (from Never A Dull Moment, 1972)

Ooh La La (from Faces, Ooh La La, 1973)

Some Guys Have All the Luck (from Camouflage, 1984)

Having A Party (from Unplugged …and Seated, 1993)

It Takes Two (from Vagabond Heart, 1991)

Rollin’ and Tumblin’ (from Blood Red Roses, 2018)

The First Cut Is the Deepest (from A Night On The Town, 1976)

Forever Young (from Out of Order, 1988)

Maggie May (from Every Picture Tells A Story, 1971)

I’d Rather Go Blind (from Never A Dull Moment, 1972)

Young Turks (from Tonight I’m Yours, 1981)

Rhythm of My Heart (from Vagabond Heart, 1991)

I’m Every Woman (Chaka Khan cover, sung by backing singers)

People Get Ready (from Jeff Beck’s Flash, 1985)

I Don’t Want To Talk About It (from A Night On The Town, 1976)

Tonight’s the Night (Gonna Be Alright) (from A Night On The Town, 1976)

You’re in my Heart (from Footloose and Fancy Free, 1977)

Have I Told You Lately (from Vagabond Heart, 1991)

Lady Marmalade (LaBelle cover, sung by backing singers)

Da Ya Think I’m Sexy? (from Blonds Have More Fun, 1979)

Sailing (from Atlantic Crossing, 1975)

The status of the Rod Stewart A Day On the Green Geelong date is currently “postponed until further notice”. A Day On The Green is still trying to reschedule. Rod’s next dates are Saturday and Sunday at Sirromet Wines, Mount Cotton, Queensland.

TOUR DATES ROD STEWART WITH SPECIAL GUEST CYNDI LAUPER

A DAY ON THE GREEN

To be confirmed… Mt Duneed Estate, Geelong, VIC (Postponed until further notice)

Sat and Sun 25 and 26 March 2023 Sirromet Wines, Mount Cotton, QLD

Sun 2 April 2023 Centennial Vineyards, Bowral, NSW

All event information www.adayonthegreen.com.au

LIVE NATION

https://www.livenation.com.au/artist-rod-stewart-438

Wednesday March 29 Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

Saturday April 1 Roche Estate, Hunter Valley

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

