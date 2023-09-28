 Rolling Stones Premiere Lady Gaga and Stevie Wonder Collaboration ‘Sweet Sounds of Heaven’ - Noise11.com

Rolling Stones Premiere Lady Gaga and Stevie Wonder Collaboration ‘Sweet Sounds of Heaven’

by Paul Cashmere on September 29, 2023

in News

The Rolling Stones continue the lead-up to their release of their 24th studio album ‘Hackney Diamonds’ with the second taster from the record featuring guest appearances from Lady Gaga on co-vocals and Stevie Wonder on keyboards.

‘Sweet Sounds of Heaven’ wouldn’t have sounded out of place on the Stones albums ‘Let It Bleed’ (1969), ‘Exile On Main Street’ (1972) or ‘Black and Blue’ (1976). It sounds as if The Rolling Stones are channelling Chris Stapleton channelling The Rolling Stones channelling Gram Parsons.

Here is ‘Sweet Sounds of Heaven’.

Both Lady Gaga and Stevie Wonder have worked with The Rolling Stones before. Gaga’s Stones collaboration from the 2012 concert in Newark was officially released on the ‘Grrr Live!’ DVD.

Stevie Wonder opened for The Rolling Stones in 1972.

The first single off the album was ‘Angry’. In three weeks it has had approximately 17 million views. That equates in industry figures to around 94,000 sales worldwide.

‘Hackney Diamonds’ will be released on October 20.

