Saltburn Star Barry Keoghan Stars In Sabrina Carpenter Video - Noise11.com

Saltburn Star Barry Keoghan Stars In Sabrina Carpenter Video

by Paul Cashmere on June 11, 2024

in News

Saltburn star Barry Keoghan plays a prisoner in Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Please Please Please’ video.

The video directed by Bardia Zeinali, ‘Please Please Please’ continues on from the previous video ‘Espresso’ with Carpenter outside a prison waiting for Keoghan’s release. The two then go on a crime spree robbing a bank and kidnapping a man.

Keoghan sent Sophie Ellis Bextor’s ‘Murder On The Dancefloor’ back on the charts recently with his naked romp to the song at the end of the movie.

Keoghan is Carpenter’s real life boyfriend. ‘Please Please Please’ will feature on Carpenter’s sixth album ‘Short n’ Sweet’ to be released in September.

Barry Keoghan is rumoured to have been cast as Ringo Starr in Sam Mendes upcoming series of movies about The Beatles. Mendes is making individual movies about Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr. Paul Mescal is rumoured to play McCartney, Charlie Rowe as George Harrison and Harris Dickinson as John Lennon.

Mendes was the director of ‘American Beauty’ (1999), ‘Road To Perdition’ (2002) and two Bond movies ‘Skyfall’ (2012) and ‘Spectre’ (2015).

