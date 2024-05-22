 Samantha Fish and Jesse Dayton, Melbourne, 21 May 2024 #REVIEW - Noise11.com
Jesse Dayton and Samantha Fish photo by Daniel Sanda

Samantha Fish and Jesse Dayton, Melbourne, 21 May 2024 #REVIEW

by Paul Cashmere on May 22, 2024

in News

Samantha Fish is touring Australia for the third time. It’s a first visit for Jesse Dayton. Together who get a dynamic duo playing a mix of blues, rock and country.

Fish and Dayton’s reputation preceded them. They are playing to packed houses all over Australia including last night’s (21 May 2024) full house performance at Memo Music Hall in Melbourne.

This show was 90 minutes of power kicking off with MC5 punk classic ‘Kick Out The Jams’. Right from the start Jesse and Samantha meant business. It was old into new with ‘Death Wish’ from their current album ‘Death Wish Blues’ up next.

The show is equal parts Jesse, equal parts Samantha. Samantha would reach back to her own albums for songs like ‘Hello Stranger’ from ‘Chills & Fever’ but their ‘Death Wish Blues’ album was the showcase with ‘Supadupabad’ giving the whole band the spotlight.

There was also the right amount of covers. ‘I Put A Spell On You’, ‘Brand New Cadillac’ and ‘Goin’ Down South’ added familiarity to the setlist while at the same time giving them a chance to make them their own.

There are three more shows to go:

22 May, Fremantle, Freo Social
24 May, Adelaide, The Gov
25 May, Melbourne, The Corner

https://gerrardallmanevents.com.au/death-wish-blues-sam-fish-jesse-dayton-may-2024/

Watch the Noise11 interview with Samantha Fish:

