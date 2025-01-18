 Sammy Hagar Quits Touring - Noise11.com
Sammy Hagar Quits Touring

by Music-News.com on January 18, 2025

in News

Sammy Hagar has quit touring. Hagar hit the road last year for his ‘The Best Of All Worlds’ tour – which covered the US, Canada and Japan – and he’s preparing to launch the show as a residency which will run from April 30 until May 17 at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas – and he’s now insisted he’s sick of travelling and just wants to perform one-off concerts and residencies which allow him to stay in one place.

He told the Las Vegas Review-Journal: “I don’t think I want to go on tour anymore. I hate to say that, because I don’t want to piss my fans off.

“I’ll go out and do a one-off show and do things like that, but the residency is going to give me a good extension of my career. That’s what I’m hoping for … ”

He added of his upcoming Las Vegas shows: “With this, I don’t have to travel, I don’t have to unpack and pack and get on an airplane every day.

“You know, at my age, it hurts my shoulders to do all this. And I have to perform. I’m a performer, at the end of the day.

“I keep telling my manager: ‘Don’t take any tours, let me do this residency’. If I like it enough, I’ll do another one. And if that’s successful I’ll do another one, and I can squeeze a few more years out of my career.”

As well as the residency, Hagar also has a number of other dates booked in for early 2025. He will be performing at the Barrett-Jackson Rock The Block Concert in Scottsdale, Arizona on January 17, as well as at events in San Antonio, Texas and Thackerville, Oklahoma in February as well as the Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California in April before starting his shows in Las Vegas.

