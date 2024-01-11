Selena Gomez To Play Linda Ronstadt In Biopic - Noise11.com

Selena Gomez will play Linda Ronstadt in an upcoming biopic about the iconic singer of the 70s and 80s.

Gomez set the story in motion when she posted an image of the Ronstadt memoir ‘Simple Dreams’. Linda’s manager John Boylan is one of the Executive Producers of the movie.

Linda Ronstadt is renowned for her extraordinary versatility across musical genres. While she is often associated with rock and pop, she has successfully ventured into diverse genres such as country, Latin, opera, and traditional Mexican music. This adaptability showcases her remarkable vocal range and ability to excel in various musical styles.

In the mid-1970s, Linda Ronstadt became one of the first female “arena rock” stars. She achieved massive commercial success with her album “Heart Like a Wheel” (1974), which marked her transition from folk and country music to a more mainstream rock sound. This album, featuring hits like “You’re No Good” and “When Will I Be Loved,” catapulted her to rock stardom.

Ronstadt broke new ground by incorporating orchestral arrangements into her music. Her collaboration with conductor Nelson Riddle on the albums “What’s New” (1983), “Lush Life” (1984), and “For Sentimental Reasons” (1986) showcased her ability to interpret classic American standards with a sophisticated orchestral backing, adding a timeless quality to her repertoire.

Linda Ronstadt made history by becoming the first female artist to achieve the feat of releasing four consecutive platinum-selling albums. Her albums “Heart Like a Wheel,” “Prisoner in Disguise” (1975), “Hasten Down the Wind” (1976), and “Simple Dreams” (1977) all achieved platinum status, solidifying her status as one of the most commercially successful artists of her time.

Beyond her musical career, Linda Ronstadt has been actively involved in various social and political causes. She has been a vocal advocate for issues such as the environment, civil rights, and women’s rights. Her commitment to activism has demonstrated her dedication to using her platform for positive social change.

Both Selena Gomez and Linda Ronstadt have demonstrated versatility in their musical careers. Linda Ronstadt explored various genres, including rock, pop, country, and Latin music. Similarly, Selena Gomez, known initially for her pop music, has ventured into other genres like dance-pop and electropop. Both artists have shown a willingness to experiment with different styles.

Both Gomez and Ronstadt have explored acting in addition to their music careers. Linda Ronstadt had a few acting roles in the 1980s and 1990s, while Selena Gomez has been active in both music and acting since her early career, with notable roles in Disney Channel productions and other film projects.

Both artists have used their platforms to advocate for social causes and engage in philanthropy. Linda Ronstadt has been involved in various political and environmental causes, while Selena Gomez has been an advocate for mental health awareness, UNICEF, and other charitable initiatives.

Both Selena Gomez and Linda Ronstadt have Latina heritage. Selena Gomez has Mexican ancestry, while Linda Ronstadt’s Mexican-American background has been a significant influence on her music. Both artists have embraced and celebrated their cultural roots in their work.

Both artists have experienced significant success on music charts. Linda Ronstadt had a string of hits in the 1970s and 1980s, earning multiple Grammy Awards. Selena Gomez, as both a solo artist and with her band Selena Gomez & the Scene, has also achieved chart success with several Billboard Hot 100 hits.

