Simple Minds Are Alive and Kicking Again In Australia - Noise11.com

Simple Minds will kick off their Australian dates for Red Hot Summer on Thursday with two shows on Thursday at the Sydney Opera House and then the double header with Icehouse on Saturday and Sunday in Victoria.

Simple Minds last toured Australia in 2017 but first toured Australia opening for Icehouse in 1981. For the Red Hot Summer shows, the two bands will share top billing, alternating as closing act from night to night.

This weekend, Simple Minds will close the Mornington Red Hot Summer show and Icehouse will close Sunday night at Rochford Winery.

On January 27, Simple Minds performed in New Zealand.

Simple Minds setlist 27 January, Taupo, New Zealand

Waterfront (from Sparkle In The Rain, 1984)

Love Song (from Sons and Fascination/Sister Feelings Call, 1981)

Vision Thing (Direction of the Heart, 2022)

Solstice Kiss (Direction of the Heart, 2022)

Book of Brilliant Things (from Sparkle In The Rain, 1984)

Glittering Prize (from New Gold Dream 81-82-83-84, 1982)

Promised You a Miracle (from New Gold Dream 81-82-83-84, 1982)

King Is White and in the Crowd (from New Gold Dream 81-82-83-84, 1982)

Belfast Child (from Street Fighting Years, 1989)

Someone Somewhere in Summertime (from New Gold Dream 81-82-83-84, 1982)

See the Lights (from Real Life, 1991)

Don’t You (Forget About Me) (from The Breakfast Club soundtrack, 1985)

Encore:

Amazing Grace (Acapella)

Let It All Come Down (from Street Fighting Years, 1989)

Alive and Kicking (Once Upon a Time, 1985)

Sanctify Yourself (Once Upon a Time, 1985)

RED HOT SUMMER TOUR DATES SERIES TWO 2024

Saturday, 10th February

Mornington Racecourse, Mornington VIC

Featuring ICEHOUSE, SIMPLE MINDS, Noiseworks, Daryl Braithwaite, & Bachelor Girl

• This is an 18-plus show

Sunday, 11th February

Rochford Wines, Yarra Valley VIC

Featuring SIMPLE MINDS, ICEHOUSE, Noiseworks, Daryl Braithwaite, & Bachelor Girl

• This is an 18-plus show

Saturday, 17th February

Sandstone Point, Bribie Island QLD

Featuring ICEHOUSE, SIMPLE MINDS, Noiseworks, Daryl Braithwaite, & Bachelor Girl

• This is an 18-plus show

Wednesday, 21st February

Kings Park & Botanic Garden, Perth WA

Featuring SIMPLE MINDS, ICEHOUSE, & Bachelor Girl

• This is an all-ages show

SIMPLE MINDS ADDITIONAL TOUR DATES 2024

Thursday 8th February Sydney Opera House, Sydney

(Matinee 6.00pm & Evening 9.00pm)

Tuesday 13th February Palais Theatre, Melbourne

Wednesday 14th February Adelaide Entertainment Centre Theatre, Adelaide

Sunday 18th February The Star Theatre, Gold Coast

Tickets are available at:

www.redhotsummertour.com.au

