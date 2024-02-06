 Simple Minds Are Alive and Kicking Again In Australia - Noise11.com
Jim Kerr of Simple Minds photo by Ros O'Gorman

Jim Kerr of Simple Minds photo by Ros O'Gorman

Simple Minds Are Alive and Kicking Again In Australia

by Paul Cashmere on February 6, 2024

in News

Simple Minds will kick off their Australian dates for Red Hot Summer on Thursday with two shows on Thursday at the Sydney Opera House and then the double header with Icehouse on Saturday and Sunday in Victoria.

Simple Minds last toured Australia in 2017 but first toured Australia opening for Icehouse in 1981. For the Red Hot Summer shows, the two bands will share top billing, alternating as closing act from night to night.

This weekend, Simple Minds will close the Mornington Red Hot Summer show and Icehouse will close Sunday night at Rochford Winery.

On January 27, Simple Minds performed in New Zealand.

Simple Minds setlist 27 January, Taupo, New Zealand

Waterfront (from Sparkle In The Rain, 1984)
Love Song (from Sons and Fascination/Sister Feelings Call, 1981)
Vision Thing (Direction of the Heart, 2022)
Solstice Kiss (Direction of the Heart, 2022)
Book of Brilliant Things (from Sparkle In The Rain, 1984)
Glittering Prize (from New Gold Dream 81-82-83-84, 1982)
Promised You a Miracle (from New Gold Dream 81-82-83-84, 1982)
King Is White and in the Crowd (from New Gold Dream 81-82-83-84, 1982)
Belfast Child (from Street Fighting Years, 1989)
Someone Somewhere in Summertime (from New Gold Dream 81-82-83-84, 1982)
See the Lights (from Real Life, 1991)
Don’t You (Forget About Me) (from The Breakfast Club soundtrack, 1985)

Encore:
Amazing Grace (Acapella)
Let It All Come Down (from Street Fighting Years, 1989)
Alive and Kicking (Once Upon a Time, 1985)
Sanctify Yourself (Once Upon a Time, 1985)

RED HOT SUMMER TOUR DATES SERIES TWO 2024
Saturday, 10th February
Mornington Racecourse, Mornington VIC
Featuring ICEHOUSE, SIMPLE MINDS, Noiseworks, Daryl Braithwaite, & Bachelor Girl
• This is an 18-plus show

Sunday, 11th February
Rochford Wines, Yarra Valley VIC
Featuring SIMPLE MINDS, ICEHOUSE, Noiseworks, Daryl Braithwaite, & Bachelor Girl
• This is an 18-plus show

Saturday, 17th February
Sandstone Point, Bribie Island QLD
Featuring ICEHOUSE, SIMPLE MINDS, Noiseworks, Daryl Braithwaite, & Bachelor Girl
• This is an 18-plus show

Wednesday, 21st February
Kings Park & Botanic Garden, Perth WA
Featuring SIMPLE MINDS, ICEHOUSE, & Bachelor Girl
• This is an all-ages show

SIMPLE MINDS ADDITIONAL TOUR DATES 2024
Thursday 8th February Sydney Opera House, Sydney
(Matinee 6.00pm & Evening 9.00pm)

Tuesday 13th February Palais Theatre, Melbourne

Wednesday 14th February Adelaide Entertainment Centre Theatre, Adelaide

Sunday 18th February The Star Theatre, Gold Coast

Tickets are available at:
www.redhotsummertour.com.au

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

The Edge and Bono of U2 photo by Ros O'Gorman
U2 To Release David Guetta Remix of ‘Atomic City’

U2 have shared an EDM remix of their song 'Atomic City' by world-famous DJ David Guetta.

21 hours ago
Billy Joel at Rod Laver Arena Melbourne 2008 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Billy Joel Premieres ‘Turn The Lights Back On’

‘Turn The Lights Back On’, the first new music from Billy since 2007, has premiered.

4 days ago
Action Skulls Vicki Peterson Bill Mumy John Cowsill Rick Rosas
Lost In Space’s Will Robinson (Bill Mumy) Turns 70

Billy Mumy, who played Will Robinson in the hit sci-fi 60s show Lost In Space, is now a 70 year old man.

4 days ago
Bruce and Adele Springsteen
Bruce Springsteen’s Mother Adele Springsteen Dies at Age 98

Adele Springsteen, the mother of Bruce Springsteen, has died at age 98.

4 days ago
Paramore Stop Making Sense
Talking Heads Stop Making Sense Tribute Album Artist List Revealed

The artists to feature on the forthcoming ‘Everyone’s Getting Involved A Tribute To Talking Heads’ Stop Making Sense’ album have been revealed.

5 days ago
James Taylor performs with his All Star Band in Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday 8 February 2017. Ros OGorman
James Taylor Hints At A Last Australian Tour

James Taylor has fallen short of calling his next Australian tour his last ever Australian tour wording his comment “It be the last time I tour Down Under so I’m hoping you can all make it”.

5 days ago
Pet Shop Boys Nonetheless
Pet Shop Boys Share New Song ‘Loneliness’

Pet Shop Boys will release their 15th album ‘Nonetheless’ in April and have shared the first single, the very Giorgio Moroder sounding ‘Loneliness’.

5 days ago