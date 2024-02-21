 Simple Minds To Play Last Show In Perth - Noise11.com
Simple Minds at Red Hot Summer Mornington 2024 photo by Winston Robinson

Simple Minds To Play Last Show In Perth

by Paul Cashmere on February 21, 2024

in News

All good things come to an end and in Simple Minds case their last Australian show is tonight (21 February 2024) in Perth.

I think what surprised fans at the 2024 Simple Minds shows were just how good they are. Founding members Jim Kerr and Charlie Burchill are the centrepiece of the band but the sheer power of drummer Cherisse Osei was gobsmacking. Her drum solo was as good as any drum solo I have ever seen from any rock band ever. We are talking Ian Paice, John Bonham good. On vocals Sarah Brown filled an outdoor venue with that voice.

I had friends who had seen Simple Minds before but could not believe how good they were this time, to the point where they’d see a second show or even fly to a second city. Well, that all comes to an end tonight. No doubt, Simple Minds will be back. They are certainly leaving Australia with the fans wanting more.

Simple Minds setlist, Mornington, 10 February 2024

Waterfront (from Sparkle In The Rain, 1984)
I Travel (from Empires and Dance, 1980)
Love Song (from Sons and Fascination/Sister Feelings Call, 1981)
Colours Fly and Catherine Wheel (from New Gold Dream 81-82-83-84, 1982)
Solstice Kiss (Direction of the Heart, 2022)
Glittering Prize (from New Gold Dream 81-82-83-84, 1982)
Promised You a Miracle (from New Gold Dream 81-82-83-84, 1982)
New Gold Dream (81-82-83-84) (from New Gold Dream 81-82-83-84, 1982)
Belfast Child (from Street Fighting Years, 1989)
She’s a River (from Good News For The Next World, 1995)
Someone Somewhere in Summertime (from New Gold Dream 81-82-83-84, 1982)
Don’t You (Forget About Me) (from The Breakfast Club soundtrack, 1985)

Encore:
Alive and Kicking (Once Upon a Time, 1985)
Sanctify Yourself (Once Upon a Time, 1985)

Simple Minds setlist, Yarra Valley, 11 February 2024

Waterfront (from Sparkle In The Rain, 1984)
I Travel (from Empires and Dance, 1980)
Love Song (from Sons and Fascination/Sister Feelings Call, 1981)
She’s a River (from Good News For The Next World, 1995)
Let There Be Love (from Real Life, 1991)
Once Upon a Time (from Once Upon A Time, 1985)
Glittering Prize (from New Gold Dream 81-82-83-84, 1982)
Promised You a Miracle (from New Gold Dream 81-82-83-84, 1982)
New Gold Dream (81-82-83-84) (from New Gold Dream 81-82-83-84, 1982)
Drums (solo)
Someone Somewhere in Summertime (from New Gold Dream 81-82-83-84, 1982)
Belfast Child (from Street Fighting Years, 1989)
Don’t You (Forget About Me) (from The Breakfast Club soundtrack, 1985)

Encore:
Alive and Kicking (Once Upon a Time, 1985)
Sanctify Yourself (Once Upon a Time, 1985)

