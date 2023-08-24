 Simple Minds To Release New Live Version of Someone Somewhere In Summertime - Noise11.com
Jim Kerr of Simple Minds photo by Ros O'Gorman

Jim Kerr of Simple Minds photo by Ros O'Gorman

Simple Minds To Release New Live Version of Someone Somewhere In Summertime

by Paul Cashmere on August 24, 2023

in News

Simple Minds will release a new live version of ‘Someone Somewhere In Summertime’ later this week ahead of the live album ‘New Gold Dream – Live From Paisley Abbey’.

Jim Kerr said, “When it came to choosing a venue to perform New Gold Dream, we wanted to do it somewhere locally. And obviously the band being from Glasgow, it had to be somewhere nearby. But it also had to be somewhere at some Grandeur and something that was just out of the norm, because it is a special album for us. And so Paisley Abbey, knowing its history and knowing the look of the place, we thought this would be something special.”

CD & LP TRACKLIST
01 – Someone Somewhere In Summertime (Live From Paisley Abbey)
02 – Colours Fly And Catherine Wheel (Live From Paisley Abbey)
03 – Promised You A Miracle (Live From Paisley Abbey)
04 – Big Sleep (Live From Paisley Abbey)
05 – Somebody Up There Likes You (Live From Paisley Abbey)
06 – New Gold Dream (81-82-83-84) (Live From Paisley Abbey)
07 – Glittering Prize (Live From Paisley Abbey)
08 – Hunter And The Hunted (Live From Paisley Abbey)
09 – King Is White And In The Crowd (Live From Paisley Abbey)

Simple Minds will tour Australia in 2024.

RED HOT SUMMER TOUR DATES SERIES TWO 2024

Saturday, 10th February
Mornington Racecourse, Mornington VIC
Featuring ICEHOUSE, SIMPLE MINDS, Noiseworks, Daryl Braithwaite, & Bachelor Girl
• This is an 18-plus show

Sunday, 11th February
Rochford Wines, Yarra Valley VIC
Featuring SIMPLE MINDS, ICEHOUSE, Noiseworks, Daryl Braithwaite, & Bachelor Girl
• This is an 18-plus show

Saturday, 17th February
Sandstone Point, Bribie Island QLD
Featuring ICEHOUSE, SIMPLE MINDS, Noiseworks, Daryl Braithwaite, & Bachelor Girl
• This is an 18-plus show

Wednesday, 21st February
Kings Park & Botanic Garden, Perth WA
Featuring SIMPLE MINDS, ICEHOUSE, & Bachelor Girl
• This is an all-ages show

Tickets are available at:

www.redhotsummertour.com.au

