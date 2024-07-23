 ‘Single Girl’ Sandy Posey Dead at 80 - Noise11.com
Sandy Posey Single Girl

‘Single Girl’ Sandy Posey Dead at 80

by Paul Cashmere on July 23, 2024

in News

Sandy Posey, best known for the hit song ‘Single Girl’ in 1966, has died at 80 after suffering dementia.

Sandy’s first hit was ‘Born A Woman’ in 1966. Both ‘Born a Woman’ and ‘Single Girl’ reached no 12 in the USA and no’s 12/6 in Australia.

Sandy continued to have hits with ‘What A Woman In Love Won’t Do’ and ‘I Take It Back’, both Top 40 hits in the USA and Australia in 1967.

In the 1970s, Sandy turned to country music and scored another six Top 40 country hits in the USA.

Posey and first husband James ‘Billy’ Robinson Jr had one daughter. After their divorce she married Wade Cummins.

Sandy Posey died at her home in Lebanon, Tennessee.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

The Four Tops
Duke Fakir, The Last Surviving Member of The Four Tops, Dies At 88

Duke Fakir, a founding member of The Four Tops, has died at the age of 88 from heart failure.

17 hours ago
The Rolling Stones, Ros OGorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
The Rolling Stones Hackney Diamonds Tour Stats

The Rolling Stones 2024 ‘Hackney Diamonds’ North American tour has concluded with the final show from Ridgedale, Missouri.

1 day ago
Lulu performs at Hamer Hall on Friday 24 June 2016. This is the first time Lulu has toured Australia.
Lulu Discusses Her Hearing Loss

Lulu has opened up about her struggles with hearing loss.

2 days ago
ReMastered__The_Two_Killings_of_Sam_Cooke
Sam Cooke Is Converted To Dolby Atmos

Four vintage Sam Cooke albums have been converted to Dolby Atmos audio format for the first time ever.

3 days ago
Electric Lady Studios A Jimi Hendrix Vision
Watch the Jimi Hendrix ‘Electric Lady Studios’ Movie Trailer

The trailer for ‘Electric Lady Studios: A Jimi Hendrix Vision’ has premiered for us all to see.

3 days ago
Rolling Stones Santa Clara 2024
The Rolling Stones Perform Tour Premiere of ‘Bite My Head Off’

The Rolling Stones have performed their new song ‘Bite My Head Off’ for the first time on the ‘Hackney Diamonds’ North American tour of 2024.

4 days ago
The Zombies, music news, noise11.com
Rod Argent Thanks Fans For Their Support After Stroke

The Zombies founder Rod Argent has thanked fans for their well-wishes after the stroke he suffered in London last week brought a sudden end to his touring career.

July 16, 2024