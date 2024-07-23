‘Single Girl’ Sandy Posey Dead at 80 - Noise11.com

Sandy Posey, best known for the hit song ‘Single Girl’ in 1966, has died at 80 after suffering dementia.

Sandy’s first hit was ‘Born A Woman’ in 1966. Both ‘Born a Woman’ and ‘Single Girl’ reached no 12 in the USA and no’s 12/6 in Australia.

Sandy continued to have hits with ‘What A Woman In Love Won’t Do’ and ‘I Take It Back’, both Top 40 hits in the USA and Australia in 1967.

In the 1970s, Sandy turned to country music and scored another six Top 40 country hits in the USA.

Posey and first husband James ‘Billy’ Robinson Jr had one daughter. After their divorce she married Wade Cummins.

Sandy Posey died at her home in Lebanon, Tennessee.

