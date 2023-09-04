 Smash Mouth Singer Steve Harwell Given Days To Live - Noise11.com
Smash Mouth Singer Steve Harwell Given Days To Live

by Paul Cashmere on September 4, 2023

Steve Harwell, the lead singer for Smash Mouth, has days to live according to his manager Robert Hayes.

TMZ reports that Hayes has confirmed that Harwell is being cared for in hospice and his family have been called to say their goodbyes. Harwell has been suffering from liver failure after years of alcohol abuse.

Smash Mouth had their first hit in 1997 with ‘Walking On The Sun’.

‘Can’t Get Enough of You Baby’ and ‘Al Star’ came soon after in 1998 and 1999.

Then ‘Shrek’ gave them their one and only 21st century hit with ‘I’m A Believer’ in 2001.

Harwell retired from Smash Mouth in 2013 after being diagnosed with cardiomyopathy, which effects the heart muscle.

Smash Mouth still performs with its only original member, bass player Paul De Lisle.

