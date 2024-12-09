Songwriter To The Stars Jimmy Webb To Return To Australia in 2025 - Noise11.com

Legendary songwriter Jimmy Webb will return to Australia in 2025.
Jimmy last toured Australia in 2023. This was his setlist.
Jimmy Webb setlist, Melbourne, 7 December 2023
Highwayman (covered by The Highwaymen, 1985)
Galveston (covered by Glen Campbell, 1968)
Up, Up and Away (covered The 5th Dimension, 1967)
Do What You Gotta Do (first recorded by Johnny Rivers, 1967 and misused by Kanye West in ‘Famous’, 2016)
The Worst That Could Happen (covered by The Fifth Dimension, 1967)
The Moon Is a Harsh Mistress (covered by Judy Collins (1975), Linda Ronstadt (1982) and Joe Cocker, 1974)
By the Time I Get to Phoenix (covered by Glenn Campbell, 1967)
Didn’t We (covered by Frank Sinatra, 1969)
Whatever Happened to Christmas? (covered by Frank Sinatra, 1968)
Wichita Lineman (covered by Glenn Campbell, 1968)
MacArthur Park (covered by Richard Harris, 1967)
Encore:
Time Flies (covered by Rosemary Clooney, 1995)
Jimmy Webb dates:
Wednesday March 12 Melbourne – Palais Theatre
Friday March 14 Sydney – State Theatre
Sunday March 16 Brisbane – Powerhouse Theatre
Tickets on sale Thursday December 12 at 11.00am from https://davidroywilliams.com
