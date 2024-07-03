Suzi Quatro Is Heading Back To Australia For 40th Tour - Noise11.com

Suzi Quatro will return to Australia in January 2025, just 10 months after her recent Red Hot Summer dates.
Suzi Quatro’s ‘Rocking On’ tour will be her 40th Australian tour.
In a statement Suzi said, “Australia and me? We just love each other, it has been this ongoing affair, and we should never get married! I will keep coming as long you will have me. It’s my second home.”
Suzi Quatro Rockin’ On Tour Dates: 2025
Friday 17 January Gold Coast, Twin Towns
Saturday 18 January Gold Coast, Twin Towns
Wednesday 22 January Tamworth Regional Entertainment Centre
Friday 24 January Sydney, Enmore Theatre
Saturday 25 January Hobart, Wrest Point Ent Centre
Sunday 26 January Melbourne, Palais Theatre
Wednesday 29 January Maryborough, Brolga Theatre
Friday 31 January Mackay Entertainment & Convention Centre
Saturday 1 February Townsville Entertainment Centre
Sunday 2 February Cairns, Convention Centre
