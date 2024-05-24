Syd Barrett Doco ‘Have You Got It Yet’ Coming To DVD 19 July - Noise11.com

‘Have You Got It Yet’, a documentary on the founder of Pink Floyd Syd Barrett, will premiere on DVD and On Demand 19 July.

The doco will be released on physical release DVD and Blu-Ray as well as digital on demand format through streaming services.

The film includes an interview with Syd’s sister Rosemary Breen, as well as Pete Townshend, Graham Coxon and the bands original managers Peter Jenner and Andrew King.

Syd Barrett formed Pink Floyd in Cambridge, UK in around 1964. In 1965 they became known as Pink Floyd Sound, the Pink Floyd Blues Band, then The Pink Floyd before settling on Pink Floyd.

Barrett was on the first two Pink Floyd albums ‘The Piper at the Gates of Dawn’ (1967) and ‘A Saucerful of Secrets’ (1968) and after leaving the band released two solo album ‘The Madcap laughs’ and ‘Barrett’ both in 1970. David Gilmour replaced Barrett.

Barrett died on 7 July 2006 at age 60.

