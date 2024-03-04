 SZA To Headline Hyde Park 2024 - Noise11.com
SZA To Headline Hyde Park 2024

by Music-News.com on March 5, 2024

SZA is the latest headliner confirmed for BST Hyde Park.

SZA will top the bill at the summer concert series in London on Saturday, June 29.

Among the special guests joining the Grammy winner are Sampha and Snoh Aalegra, with the full line-up to be confirmed in due course.

SZA’s return to the British capital comes after SZA’s four back-to-back nights at London’s O2 Arena, as part of her global ‘SOS Tour,’ last summer.

Although she has not confirmed a release date yet, SZA’s ‘SOS’ reissue, ‘Lana’, which will feature new songs, is expected to drop sometime this year.

SZA originally set out for the collection to be a deluxe edition of her Grammy-winning album comprising songs that didn’t make the final tracklisting, but she later confirmed that it turned into a whole other album.

SZA – whose real name is Solána Imani Rowe – decided not to describe the songs on ‘Lana’ because it could all change direction before she’s finished.

She told The Hollywood Reporter recently: “You know, this round, I actually don’t want to say anything. Just because I feel like I do myself a disservice because you can shift the energy of the album. You got to let it form itself. Because I’m not really forming anything.

“I’m just kind of here while energy is forming and I’m just trying to allow it to do what it needs to do, and my voice just follows whatever the frequency is.

“So I feel like I want to allow it to finish shaping itself and form itself before I speak on it and possibly change the trajectory of what it could be. But I will say I’m in a beautiful space creatively and I feel just very new.”

Meanwhile, Stevie Nicks was also just confirmed to headline BST on July 12.

The Fleetwood Mac legend said: “Anything that draws me back to London – and therefore to England – fills my heart with joy.

“And to be able to visit and make music… is always a dream come true…”

Kings Of Leon, Andrea Bocelli, Robbie Williams, Shania Twain, Kylie Minogue and Stray Kids are also set to headline their own dates.

