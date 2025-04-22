 Take A Look Inside Lenny Kravitz Paris Mansion - Noise11.com
Lenny Kravitz

Lenny Kravitz

Take A Look Inside Lenny Kravitz Paris Mansion

by Paul Cashmere on April 22, 2025

in News

For the past 25 years Lenny Kravitz has been living in a breathtaking mansion in Paris, with each room an artistic expression curated by Kravitz.

The mansion was formerly owned by Countess Anne d’Ornano, the former Mayor of Deauville. Kravitz purchased the four-story house and started his renovations to convert the manor to its current state.

In 2003 Kravitz founded Kravitz Design, partnering with brands such as Dom Perignon. He also designed a grand piano for Steinway based on African design.

Lenny Kravitz was born into fame and fortune. His parents are mother Roxie Roker, the star of The Jefferson for 11 seasons and father Sy Kravitz, a NBC news producer.

The mansion features a room dedicated to his mother, another to Muhummad Ali, a dining room featuring his grandfather Albert Roker and a home studio with artifacts from Jimi Hendrix, John Lennon and James Brown.

Lenny Kravitz took Architectural Design on a tour of the house. Check out the house:

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Dave Grohl Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Dave Grohl Makes A Surprise Appearance At Coachella

Dave Grohl made a surprise appearance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Saturday (19.04.25).

15 hours ago
Sean Diddy Combs, music news, noise11.com
Sean Combs Request To Delay Trial Rejected

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been denied the chance to have his trial delayed.

2 days ago
The Libertines by Mary Boukouvalas
The Libertines, Reverend and the Makers, The Forum, Tuesday 15th April, 2025

In 2004, The Libertines toured Australia for the first time, without Pete Doherty, due to his drug addictions. When the rest of the band toured Japan, feeling betrayed he burgled Carl Barat’s flat and was jailed for six months. Since then, Doherty has toured with the band notably in 2018, where they also played the Forum and, on this sold-out show, clearly devoid of drugs and shenanigans of the past, the two albeit more mature founding members Doherty and Barat have well and truly buried the hatchet.

2 days ago
Darren Hayes
Savage Garden’s Darren Hayes Reveals Jawbone Snapped In Half

Darren Hayes of Savage Garden has revealed the gruesome injuries he has encountered after “terrible accident” in March with his jawbone snapped in half.

3 days ago
Snoop Dogg photo by Ros O'Gorman
Snoop Dogg To Release Gospel Album Dedicated To His Mother

Snoop Dogg has produced a Gospel album ‘Altar Call’ which he has dedicated to his mother.

6 days ago
Michael Schenker photo by Talle Savage supplied by Ear Music
Michael Schenker Recruits Derek Sherinian For Japan Tour

Keyboard player Derek Sherinian has joined the Michael Schenker Band for his Japanese tour in January 2026.

6 days ago
Weezer Are Making A Movie

Weezer have confirmed they are making a film.

7 days ago