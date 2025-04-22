Take A Look Inside Lenny Kravitz Paris Mansion - Noise11.com

For the past 25 years Lenny Kravitz has been living in a breathtaking mansion in Paris, with each room an artistic expression curated by Kravitz.

The mansion was formerly owned by Countess Anne d’Ornano, the former Mayor of Deauville. Kravitz purchased the four-story house and started his renovations to convert the manor to its current state.

In 2003 Kravitz founded Kravitz Design, partnering with brands such as Dom Perignon. He also designed a grand piano for Steinway based on African design.

Lenny Kravitz was born into fame and fortune. His parents are mother Roxie Roker, the star of The Jefferson for 11 seasons and father Sy Kravitz, a NBC news producer.

The mansion features a room dedicated to his mother, another to Muhummad Ali, a dining room featuring his grandfather Albert Roker and a home studio with artifacts from Jimi Hendrix, John Lennon and James Brown.

Lenny Kravitz took Architectural Design on a tour of the house. Check out the house:

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

