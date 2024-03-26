Taylor Swift's Father Will Not Be Charged By Australian Police - Noise11.com

Australian police will not be pursuing charges against Taylor Swift’s father Scott Swift over an alleged clash with a photographer in Sydney.

Paparazzi photographer Ben McDonald claimed Scott, 71, assaulted him after he and Taylor disembarked from a luxury yacht after celebrating her final Australian show of The Eras Tour in late February.

McDonald reported the alleged assault and officers with the North Shore Police Area Command started an investigation. On Tuesday, New South Wales Police confirmed to Daily Mail Australia that no further action would be taken against Scott.

McDonald claimed that the physical altercation occurred on a ferry wharf in the early hours of 27 February.

“As she got closer, the security shoved his umbrella in my face and camera, then as she got in the car her dad decides to charge me and punch me in the chops,” McDonald told NCA NewsWire at the time.

“I didn’t realise it was her dad to start with. I looked back at the pictures and saw he was holding hands with Taylor – it then became evident that was her father.”

The singer’s representative offered up a different version of events, saying, “Two individuals were aggressively pushing their way towards Taylor, grabbing at her security personnel, and threatening to throw a female staff member into the water.”

Taylor is currently on a break from The Eras Tour. The European leg of the global trek kicks off in France on 9 May.

