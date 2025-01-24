 The Corrs To Reintroduce ‘All The Love In The World’ To Australian Setlist - Noise11.com
The Corrs at Hope Estate Winery 26 November 2022

The Corrs To Reintroduce ‘All The Love In The World’ To Australian Setlist

by Paul Cashmere on January 24, 2025

in News

The Corrs will bring back ‘All The Love In The World’ for Australia when they return in February.

‘All The Love In The World’ was the fourth single off the 2000 album ‘In Blue’. The Corrs have not performed the song for over 20 years.

Jim Corr of The Corrs spoke with Noise11 when we asked him about the reluctance to fiddle with the established setlist. Jim responded, “We are not cautious about it. It really all depends on how it goes down in rehearsals. For instance, for South-East Asia and Australia we are going to drop one of two numbers and we are going to do the song called ‘All The Love In The World’. I might have just given a wee bit of a surprise away, anyway. That’s what I was working on just before we started the interview. We will approach that it the rehearsals. We will each play our parts. We will gage how it sounds. I’m sure it will sound very good but we’ll also gage how we are going to do it. We are going to do it in a completely acoustic manner with Caroline out front or are we going to do it as a full band? We’ll see. We will try.”

Check out ‘All The Love In The World’ by The Corrs:

Jim says not every song they record works as a live song too. “There have been songs that we cannot get to work live for whatever reason. Those ones you have to say ‘okay, we’ll park that and look at it again but its not working at the moment’. That’s just the way it is. It refreshes the whole set for us if you add in one new song. If you are playing the same songs day in day out, every gig, every city, every country it can get a little bit tedious. You can shake it up a little bit by just adding in a new song which is what we are going to do on this tour as well.”

Watch the complete Jim Corr interview at Noise11.com:

THE CORRS – Talk On Corners Tour 2025
Wednesday, Feb 19: Riverstage, Brisbane – All Ages**
with Bachelor Girl^ & Gabriella Cilmi

Thursday, Feb 20: ICC Arena, Sydney – All Ages
with Bachelor Girl^ & Gabriella Cilmi

Saturday, Feb 22: Rochford Winery, Yarra Valley – 15+
with Gypsy Lee, Gabriella Cilmi & very special guest DELTA GOODREM*

* Only performing Yarra Valley. ^Not performing Yarra Valley
** All Ages, U15’s must be accompanied by a parent or guardian

