 The Cruel Sea Dust Off The Legacy for 2023 Reunion Tour - Noise11.com
Tex Perkins of The Cruel Sea. Photo by Ros O'Gorman.

Tex Perkins of The Cruel Sea. Photo by Ros O'Gorman.

The Cruel Sea Dust Off The Legacy for 2023 Reunion Tour

by Paul Cashmere on December 4, 2023

in News

When Australian bands of the 90s are mentioned The Cruel Sea tend to be down the list or overlooked. Silverchair, You Am I, The Superjesus, Powerfinger, Baby Animals, Spiderbait, Something For Kate and The Living End dominate writings about the era.

The Cruel Sea’s lack of column inches was probably because the band faded out instead of breaking up. The last album was 2001, the last proper tour was 2002. There were occasional regatherings after that but they were short or one-offs. And up until recently, there was no real attention paid to the back catalogue.

On 23 June this year, The Cruel Sea’s third (and breakthrough album) ‘The Honeymoon Is Over’ was remastered and expanded to mark the 30th anniversary of its release. That re-release initiated renewed interest for the band to reform and reactive its legacy, a legacy well covered in dust.

This current tour is the first time The Cruel Sea have dispensed with the mothballs in 10 years. I count only 22 shows between 2003 and 2019 and that 2019 was a one-off and first show since 2013.

The 2023 tour setlist covers The Cruel Sea from 1989 to 2003. (Fun Fact: The first The Cruel Sea release ‘Down Below’ and the last Spandau Ballet release ‘Heart Like A Sky’ were both released in September 1989).

The Cruel Sea setlist, 2 December 2023, Palais Theatre Melbourne

Shadder (from This Is Not The Way Home, 1991)
It’s Alright (‘Cause She Loves Me) (from This Is Not The Way Home, 1991)
Anybody but You (from Three Legged Dog, 1995)
Delivery Man (from The Honeymoon is Over, 1993)
Don’t Sell It (from This Is Not The Way Home, 1991)
Too Fast for Me (from Three Legged Dog, 1995)
Better Get a Lawyer (from Three Legged Dog, 1995)
Fangin’ Hoons (from This Is Not The Way Home, 1991)
Seems Twice (from The Honeymoon is Over, 1993)
Woman With Soul (from The Honeymoon is Over, 1993)
Cocaine (from Where’s The Smoke, 2001)
Black Stick (from The Honeymoon is Over, 1993)
The Honeymoon Is Over (from The Honeymoon is Over, 1993)
This Is Not the Way Home (from This Is Not The Way Home, 1991)

Encore:
High Plains Drifter (from This Is Not The Way Home, 1991)
4 (from This Is Not The Way Home, 1991)
Down Below (from Down Below EP, 1989)
Margarita (from Down Below EP, 1989)
Blame It on the Moon (from The Honeymoon is Over, 1993)
Sure ‘Nuff ‘n Yes I Do (Captain Beefheart & His Magic Band cover)

The Cruel Sea remaining dates:

7 December, Adelaide, Hindley Street Music Hall
9 December, Fremantle, Fremantle Prison
15 and 16 December, Sydney, Enmore Theatre

The Cruel Sea will also perform at Bluesfest in 2024.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tex and Phil Easy Fever Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Thom Yorke, Radiohead, Photo: Ros O'Gorman
Radiohead Expected To Reactivate in 2024

Radiohead are gettng ready to return after having a "little break", according to the band's drummer Philip Selway.

4 days ago
Nick Cave The Death of Bunny Munro
Nick Cave Novel ‘The Death of Bunny Munro’ To Be Made Into TV Series

Nick Cave’s 2009 novel ‘The Death of Bunny Munro’ will be made into a limited television series.

5 days ago
TLC in Melbourne
TLC, Busta Rhymes, En Vogue Line-up Australia and New Zealand Dates For 2024

TLC will be back in Australia (as well as a New Zealand date) in 2024 and this time with Busta Rhymes and En Vogue.

5 days ago
Robbie Williams at A Day On The Green Geelong 2023 photo by Winston Robinson
Robbie Williams Throws Party for 23000 Friends At A Day On The Green

At nearly 50, Robbie Williams has been famous for more than half his life. Rich and famous, when you factor in the shitload of money he fucked off with from EMI in 2002. And anonymous in America where he has never had a hit and can walk the streets a complete unknown.

November 26, 2023
Melissa Etheridge, Photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11
Melissa Etheridge To Bring I’m Not Broken Tour To Australia In 2024

Melissa Etheridge will return to Australia in 2024 for the I’m Not Broken tour.

November 23, 2023
Girls Aloud
Girls Aloud Confirm Reunion

Girls Aloud have confirmed that they will be embarking on an "enormous" reunion tour in 2024.

November 23, 2023
Candlebox photo from their Facebook page
Candlebox’s Kevin Martin Is Quitting Music As Well As Breaking Up The Band

Kevin Martin of Candlebox is not only breaking up the band, he is quitting music. The new Candlebox album is the last Candlebox album. It was released exactly 30 years after the release of the multiplatinum Candlebox debut which sold over 4 million copies in America.

November 22, 2023