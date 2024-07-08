The Cult Get a Venue Upgrade In Melbourne And A New Show For Sydney - Noise11.com

The Cult have been upgraded from The Form to MC Arena in Melbourne and have a sell-out show at Sydney’s Opera House as well as a new Sydney show at the Enmore Theatre.
The Cult will tour Australia and New Zealand as part of the ‘8424’ world tour, marking the 40th anniversary of the first album ‘Dreamtime’.
The Cult last toured Australia in 2016 and before that 2013, 2010, 1995 and 1987.
THE CULT “8424” TOUR DATES 2024
Saturday 23rd November
MC Arena, Melbourne VIC
***SAME DATE – NEW VENUE***
Monday 25th November
Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD
Tuesday 26th November
Sydney Opera House, Sydney NSW
***SOLD OUT***
Thursday 28th November
Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide SA
Saturday 30th November
Metro City, Perth WA
Monday 2nd December
Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW
***NEW SHOW JUST ANNOUNCED***
