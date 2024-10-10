 The Cure Premiere Second New Song for 2024 'A Fragile Thing' - Noise11.com
The Cure photo by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo

The Cure photo by Ros O'Gorman

The Cure Premiere Second New Song for 2024 ‘A Fragile Thing’

by Paul Cashmere on October 10, 2024

in News

The Cure have released a second song from the upcoming ‘Songs from a Lost World’ album.

Check out ‘A Fragile Thing’:

‘Songs from a Lost World’ will be released on 1 November 2024. It is the first album for The Cure in 16 years.

Two weeks back we heard ‘Alone’.

Songs of a Lost World:
01 Alone
02 And Nothing Is Forever
03 A Fragile Thing
04 Warsong
05 Drone:Nodrone
06 I Can Never Say Goodbye
07 All I Ever Am
08 End Song

