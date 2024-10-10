The Cure Premiere Second New Song for 2024 'A Fragile Thing' - Noise11.com

The Cure have released a second song from the upcoming ‘Songs from a Lost World’ album.
Check out ‘A Fragile Thing’:
‘Songs from a Lost World’ will be released on 1 November 2024. It is the first album for The Cure in 16 years.
Two weeks back we heard ‘Alone’.
Songs of a Lost World:
01 Alone
02 And Nothing Is Forever
03 A Fragile Thing
04 Warsong
05 Drone:Nodrone
06 I Can Never Say Goodbye
07 All I Ever Am
08 End Song
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE