The Cure Premiere Second New Song for 2024 'A Fragile Thing' - Noise11.com

The Cure have released a second song from the upcoming ‘Songs from a Lost World’ album.

Check out ‘A Fragile Thing’:

‘Songs from a Lost World’ will be released on 1 November 2024. It is the first album for The Cure in 16 years.

Two weeks back we heard ‘Alone’.

Songs of a Lost World:

01 Alone

02 And Nothing Is Forever

03 A Fragile Thing

04 Warsong

05 Drone:Nodrone

06 I Can Never Say Goodbye

07 All I Ever Am

08 End Song

