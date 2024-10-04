The Fauves Dust Off 1997 VHS and Use It For 2024 Music Video ‘un-Australians’ - Noise11.com

The Fauves will deliver their 13th album ‘Tropical Strength’ on November 1 and as a teaser have given us a preview with the song ‘un-Australians’, featuring a video made from very old VHS footage.

The Fauves Andrew Cox says, “We have made a video tape recording for our new song, un-Australians. Don’t worry too much about the technology – it’s too complicated to explain here. There are magnets and tape and electricity, and people who say, “Let’s take 5”, although the mandated 5-minute rest period is rarely adhered to and can often extend out as far as half an hour. This video was filmed in 1997 when we toured the Northern Territory by light plane. We played shows at places like Nhulunbuy and Katherine, often* to small crowds and very poor receptions. We videoed the tour on handycam, put it on VCR and let it sit in a cupboard for 27 years. That’s why the resolution is so good. Contrary to popular opinion, VCR tapes age like fine wine and generally take at least 20 years of cellaring to look their best.”\

Check out ‘un-Australian’.

The Fauves released their first album ‘Drive Through Charisma’ in 1993. In the past 31 years there has only been one line-up change when Timothy Cleaver replaced founding bass player Andrew Dyer.

The Fauves are about to hit the road with Custard.

CUSTARD open the curtains TOUR

with special guests (selected shows)

THE FAUVES and THE STRESS OF LEISURE

SAT 9 NOV – sydney CROWBAR

plus THE FAUVES and THE STRESS OF LEISURE

Doors 7pm Tickets oztix https://tickets.oztix.com.au/outlet/event/2972736d-4a5a-4418-8467-beaf7f5f13e0

FRI 15 NOV – hobart REPUBLIC CAFE

plus THE FAUVES and THE STRESS OF LEISURE

Doors 8pm Tickets moshtix

SAT 16 NOV – adelaide THE GOV

plus THE FAUVES and THE STRESS OF LEISURE

Doors 7.30pm Tickets oztix https://tickets.oztix.com.au/outlet/event/ee211d04-e0da-431f-bee8-439782c85b4b

FRI 22 NOV – melbourne THE PRINCE

plus THE FAUVES and THE STRESS OF LEISURE

Doors 7pm Tickets oztix https://princebandroom.oztix.com.au/outlet/event/1ed581de-777d-4464-89b1-3d535c33a378

SAT 23 NOV – gippsland LIVE AT THE BUNDY

plus THE FAUVES and THE STRESS OF LEISURE

Doors 6pm Tickets trybooking https://www.trybooking.com/CUNMR

SUN 24 NOV – Castlemaine THEATRE ROYAL

plus THE FAUVES and THE STRESS OF LEISURE

Doors 4.30pm Tickets oztix https://theatreroyalcastlemaine.oztix.com.au

FRI 29 NOV – canberra THE BASO

plus THE FAUVES and…

Doors 7pm Tickets oztix https://tickets.oztix.com.au/outlet/event/895c6620-cda9-4fc8-9e94-40f311d57164

SAT 30 NOV – Ulladulla THE MARLIN

plus THE FAUVES and…

Doors 8pm Tickets oztix https://tickets.oztix.com.au/outlet/event/53516188-7b31-41f5-914e-f47b0a88846a

FRI 6 DEC – perth MILK BAR

plus THE FAUVES and…

Doors 7pm Tickets oztix https://milkbar.oztix.com.au/outlet/event/2417f05e-71da-494a-a275-2789e18720af

SAT 7 DEC – fremantle MOJOS

plus THE FAUVES and…

Doors 7pm Tickets moshtix https://moshtix.com.au/v2/event/custard/170578?skin=mojosbarwa

FRI 13 DEC – Townsvile DALRYMPLE

plus guests

Doors 8pm Tickets oztix https://bit.ly/3WMr6NF

SAT 14 DEC – Cairns EDGE HILL

plus guests

Doors 8pm Tickets oztix https://bit.ly/3YKwHGQ

FRI 20 DEC – gold coast MIAMI MARKETTA

plus THE FAUVES and THE STRESS OF LEISURE

Doors 6.30pm Tickets oztix https://tickets.oztix.com.au/outlet/event/1e9989ee-f1c0-4f4a-9983-7149e3148e87

SAT 21 DEC – brisbane THE PRINCESS

plus THE FAUVES and THE STRESS OF LEISURE

Doors 7pm Tickets http://www.theprincesstheatre.com.au

