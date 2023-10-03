 The Hard-Ons Announce Three Final Shows for 2023 - Noise11.com
The Hard-Ons Announce Three Final Shows for 2023

by Paul Cashmere on October 3, 2023

in News

The Hard-Ons will perform their three final shows for 2023 in Melbourne, Canberra and Sydney.

The Hard-Ons had a fun 2023 with You Am I’s Tim Rogers stepping in as lead singer.

The new single is ‘In Falls Everything’.

“In Falls Everything” is a punch in the face with powerful driving bass and big attention-grabbing riffs.

As Blackie says: “Last few albums we’ve been connecting/reconnecting with the more traditional aspects of Oz Rock…when ya have the radio blasting whatever comes on will seep into your noggin… can you dig it!!

Thursday, 14 December 2023 7:30 PM @ Pot Belly Bar (Belconnen, ACT)
with very special guests HYDRANAUT

Friday, 15 December 2023 8:00 PM @ Crowbar Sydney (Leichhardt, NSW)
with very special guests Screamfeeder & The Hot Ness

Saturday, 16 December 2023 8:00 pm @ John Curtin Hotel (Carlton, VIC)
with very special guests The Meanies + JJ McCann Transmission

