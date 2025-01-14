 The Rolling Stones No 2 Turns 60 - Noise11.com
Rolling Stones No 2

The Rolling Stones No 2 Turns 60

by Paul Cashmere on January 14, 2025

in News

‘The Rolling Stones No. 2’, the second UK release for The Rolling Stones turns 60 this week (15 January 1965).

‘The Rolling Stones No. 2’ was released on 15 January 1965, nine months after the band’s debut ‘The Rolling Stones’ in April 1964.

The tracklisting for The Rolling Stones No. 2 is:

1. Everybody Needs Somebody to Love
2. Down Home Girl
3. You Can’t Catch Me
4. Time Is On My Side
5. What a Shame
6. Grown Up Wrong
7. Down the Road Apiece
8. Under the Boardwalk
9. I Can’t Be Satisfied
10. Pain in My Heart
11. Off the Hook
12. Suzie-Q

Mick Jagger and Keith Richards had still not developed their songwriting skills for No. 2. The album only featured three Jagger/Richards original ‘What A Shame’, ‘Grown Up Wrong’ and ‘Off The Hook’. The rest of the album was covers with songs by Chuck Berry ‘You Can’t Catch Me’, Muddy Waters ‘I Can’t Be Satisfied’, Solomon Burke ‘Everybody Needs Somebody To Love’ and Allen Toussaint ‘Pain In My Heart’.

Even ‘Time Is On My Side’ was a cover, written by Norman Meade who also wrote ‘Piece of My Heart’ (Janis Joplin) and ‘Stay With Me Baby’ (Bette Midler).

Like The Beatles early albums, The Stones had different releases to the USA to the UK. The second album in the USA was ‘12×5’ featuring a completely different tracklisting to ‘The Rolling Stones No. 2’.

‘The Rolling Stones No. 2’ was recorded in June and November 1964 at Chess Studios, Chicago, in November at RCA Studios, Hollywood and in September 1964 at Regent Sound Studios in London. The producer was the band’s manager at the time Andrew Loog Oldham.

The first album of Rolling Stones all-originals was ‘Between The Buttons’, the fifth UK album released in 1967.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Noise11 is now on Bluesky. Follow us at

Share this:

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Bruce Springsteen and E Street Band perform at AAMI Park on Thursday 2 February 2017. Photo Ros O'Gorman
Bruce Springsteen Pays Tribute To Sam Moore

Bruce Springsteen has paid his respects to Sam Moore of Sam & Dave fame who passed away on Friday at age 89.

1 day ago
Sam Moore photo by Jeremy Westby
Soul Legend Sam Moore of Sam & Dave Dies At Age 89

Sam Moore, the legendary Stax/Atlantic Records singer of Sam & Dave fame, has died from complications to surgery at the age of 89.

3 days ago
Peter Paul and Mary In The Wind
Peter Yarrow of Peter Paul & Mary Dies Aged 86

Peter Yarrow of the 60s folk trio Peter, Paul & Mary, has died at the age of 86.

6 days ago
Brenton Wood
American Singer Songwriter Brenton Wood Dies At Age 83

American singer songwriter Brenton Wood, best known for the 1967 hit ‘Gimme Little Sign’, has died at the age of 83.

January 5, 2025
Paul McCartney in Santiago Octover 2024 photo by Karen Freedman
Paul McCartney Promises New Album for 2025

Paul McCartney was recently asked by fans at his website if he had any New Years resolutions. Well it looks like we are getting a new album for 2025.

December 26, 2024
Paul McCartney in Santiago Octover 2024 photo by Karen Freedman
Paul McCartney Plays Last Show Of Got Back Tour For 2024 in London With Ronnie Wood and Ringo Starr

Ringo Starr joined Paul McCartney for the last show of the Got Back tour for 2024 in London 19 December and so did Ronnie Wood. Sir Macca also performed his Christmas classic ‘Wonderful Christmastime’ for the first time since 2018.

December 20, 2024
Ringo Starr photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ringo Starr Likes The Way He Sounds On His Country Album

Ringo Starr has followed in the footsteps of Beyoncé and her ‘Cowboy Carter’ record by finishing a country music album titled ‘Look Up’, which is due out on 10 January.

December 16, 2024