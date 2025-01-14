The Rolling Stones No 2 Turns 60 - Noise11.com

‘The Rolling Stones No. 2’, the second UK release for The Rolling Stones turns 60 this week (15 January 1965).

‘The Rolling Stones No. 2’ was released on 15 January 1965, nine months after the band’s debut ‘The Rolling Stones’ in April 1964.

The tracklisting for The Rolling Stones No. 2 is:

1. Everybody Needs Somebody to Love

2. Down Home Girl

3. You Can’t Catch Me

4. Time Is On My Side

5. What a Shame

6. Grown Up Wrong

7. Down the Road Apiece

8. Under the Boardwalk

9. I Can’t Be Satisfied

10. Pain in My Heart

11. Off the Hook

12. Suzie-Q

Mick Jagger and Keith Richards had still not developed their songwriting skills for No. 2. The album only featured three Jagger/Richards original ‘What A Shame’, ‘Grown Up Wrong’ and ‘Off The Hook’. The rest of the album was covers with songs by Chuck Berry ‘You Can’t Catch Me’, Muddy Waters ‘I Can’t Be Satisfied’, Solomon Burke ‘Everybody Needs Somebody To Love’ and Allen Toussaint ‘Pain In My Heart’.

Even ‘Time Is On My Side’ was a cover, written by Norman Meade who also wrote ‘Piece of My Heart’ (Janis Joplin) and ‘Stay With Me Baby’ (Bette Midler).

Like The Beatles early albums, The Stones had different releases to the USA to the UK. The second album in the USA was ‘12×5’ featuring a completely different tracklisting to ‘The Rolling Stones No. 2’.

‘The Rolling Stones No. 2’ was recorded in June and November 1964 at Chess Studios, Chicago, in November at RCA Studios, Hollywood and in September 1964 at Regent Sound Studios in London. The producer was the band’s manager at the time Andrew Loog Oldham.

The first album of Rolling Stones all-originals was ‘Between The Buttons’, the fifth UK album released in 1967.

