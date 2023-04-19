 The Smashing Pumpkins Cover John Farnham and AC/DC At Sydney Show - Noise11.com
The Smashing Pumpkins photo by Ros O'Gorman

The Smashing Pumpkins photo by Ros O'Gorman

The Smashing Pumpkins Cover John Farnham and AC/DC At Sydney Show

by Paul Cashmere on April 19, 2023

in News

The Smashing Pumpkins are giving Australian music a real nod during their The World Is A Vampire Australian tour.

Watch the Noise11 Smashing Pumpkins interview:

Since arriving in Australia, the Pumpkins have played The Church ‘Under the Milky Way’ at each show but in Sydney they turned it up to 11 with cover of John Farnham’s ‘You’re The Voice’ and AC/DC’s ‘Whole Lotta Rosie’ and ‘Thunderstruck’.

The Smashing Pumpkins Setlist April 18, Sydney

Empires (from Atum Act Two, 2023)
Bullet With Butterfly Wings (from Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, 1995)
Today (from Siamese Dream, 1983)
We Only Come Out at Night (from Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, 1995)
Once in a Lifetime (Talking Heads cover)
Solara (from Shiny And The Oh So Bright Vol 1/LP No Past No Future No Sun, 2018)
Eye (from Lost Highway soundtrack, 1997)
Ava Adore (from Adore, 1998)
Spellbinding (from Atum Act Three, 2023)
Under the Milky Way (The Church cover)
Tonight, Tonight (from Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, 1995)
Stand Inside Your Love (from Machina/The Machines of God, 2000)
Space Age (from Atum Act Two, 2023)
You’re The Voice (John Farnham cover)
Thunderstruck (AC/DC cover)
Whole Lotta Rosie (AC/DC cover)
Cherub Rock (from Siamese Dream, 1983)
Zero (from Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, 1995)
1979 (from Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, 1995)
Beguiled (from Atum Act Two, 2023)
Silverfuck (from Siamese Dream, 1983)

The World Is A Vampire Festival – April 2023
SET TIMES

Wednesday, April 19: Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW ALL AGES
4.00pm Doors
4.25 – 4.55pm Battlesnake
5.00 – 5.30pm Wrestling
5.30 – 6.30pm Amyl & The Sniffers
6.35 – 7.05pm Wrestling
7.05 – 8.05pm Jane’s Addiction
8.50 -10.50pm The Smashing Pumpkins

Saturday, April 22: PICA, Port Melbourne VIC
3.00pm Doors
3.35 – 4.05pm Calibre
4.10 – 4.30pm Wrestling
4.30 – 5.00pm Battlesnake
5.05 – 5.25pm Wrestling
5.25 – 6.25pm Amyl & The Sniffers
6.30- 7.00pm Wrestling
7.00 – 8.00pm Jane’s Addiction
8.45 -10.45pm The Smashing Pumpkins

Sunday, April 23: Kyral Castle, Ballarat VIC
2.00pm Doors
3.00 – 3.30pm Battlesnake
3.50 – 4.20pm Redhook
4.20 – 5.20pm Wrestling
5.20 – 6.10pm Amyl & The Sniffers
6.10 – 7.15pm Wrestling
7.15 – 8.15pm Jane’s Addiction
9.00 – 11.00pm The Smashing Pumpkins

Wednesday, April 26: Adelaide Entertainment Centre SA ALL AGES
4.00pm Doors
4.15 – 4.35pm Soda
4.55 – 5.25pm Battlesnake
5.30 – 5.50pm Wrestling
5.50 – 6.50pm Amyl & The Sniffers
6.55 – 7.15pm Wrestling
7.15 – 8.15pm Jane’s Addiction
9.00 -11.00pm The Smashing Pumpkins

Thursday; April 27: PICA, Port Melbourne VIC SOLD OUT
5.40pm Doors
6.00 – 6.20pm Wrestling
6.20 – 7.00pm Amyl & The Sniffers
7.00 – 7.20pm Wrestling
7.20 – 8.20pm Jane’s Addiction
9.00 – 11.00pm The Smashing Pumpkins

Saturday, April 29: Newcastle Entertainment Centre NSW ALL AGES
3.30pm Doors
4.10 – 4.30pm Wrestling
4.30 – 5.00pm Battlesnake
5.05 – 5.25pm Wrestling
5.25 – 6.25pm Amyl & The Sniffers
6.30 – 7.00pm Wrestling
7.00 – 8.00pm Jane’s Addiction
8.45 -10.45pm The Smashing Pumpkins

Sunday, April 30: Broadwater Parklands, Gold Coast QLD
12.00pm Doors
12.30 – 1.00pm The Silencio
1.20 – 1.50pm Battlesnake
1.55 – 2.15pm Wrestling
2.15 – 3.00pm Redhook
3.05 – 3.25pm Wrestling
3.25 – 4.25pm Amyl & The Sniffers
4.30 – 5.00pm Wrestling
5.00 – 6.00pm Jane’s Addiction
6.45 – 8.45pm The Smashing Pumpkins

Get tickets here

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman John Farnham. Photo by Ros O'Gorman John Farnham. Photo by Ros O'Gorman John Farnham. Photo by Ros O'Gorman John Farnham One Electric Day. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Angus Young AC/DC Etihad Stadium, Rock Or Bust World Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
AC/DC To Play First Show In Seven Years

AC/DC’s last show was 20 September 2016 in Philadelphia. There next one is 7 October 2023 in Indio, California. AC/DC will reactive for PowerTrip in the California desert.

March 31, 2023
Rick Astley photo by Ros O'Gorman
Rick Astley’s Favourite Band Is Crowded House And He Learned To Drum To AC/DC

Rick Astley dropped a few fun facts about himself on a recent edition of ‘What’s In My Bag’ for Amoeba Records in Los Angeles.

February 1, 2023
Brian Johnson, AC/DC 2010 - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Brian Johnson’s Former Band Geordie Is Still A Thing And They Have A New Song

Geordie, the band AC/DC poached Brian Johnson from, is still a thing.

January 16, 2023
Angus Young AC/DC performing at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne on Sunday 6 December 2015. They are in Australia on the final leg of their Rock Or Bust World Tour. photo by Ros O'Gorman
AC/DC 50 Years of High Voltage Rock ‘N’ Roll Official Book Coming In 2023

A teaser video for a 50th anniversary AC/DC book ’50 Years of High Voltage Rock ‘N’ Roll’ has premiered on YouTube.

December 10, 2022
Guns N Roses play the MCG on their 2017 Not In My Lifetime Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Guns N Roses Pop An AC/DC Song Into Sydney Set

After Perth, Brisbane and the Gold Coast, Guns N’ Roses Australian tour set up in Sydney on Sunday night (27 November 2022) with AC/DC’s ‘Whole Lotta Rosie’ added to the setlist.

November 28, 2022
Angus Young AC/DC Etihad Stadium, Rock Or Bust World Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Sydney Church Where AC/DC Filmed ‘Let There Be Rock’ Video Sells for $6m

The Kirk, the former Sydney church where AC/DC filmed their ‘Let There Be Rock’ video, has sold for $6 million.

November 17, 2022
AC/DC kids book
AC/DC Approve Children’s Book

AC/DC have signed off on the approval for a new children’s book The AC/DC AB/CD High Voltage Alphabet.

October 13, 2022