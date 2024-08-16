The Wiggles Have Nearly Caught Up To Slim Dusty With Their 100th Album - Noise11.com

The Wiggles have reached a milestone with the release of their 100th album ‘Wiggle and Learn’.
Not only is ‘Wiggle and Learn’ the 100th Wiggles it also has 100 tracks.
“WIGGLE AND LEARN: 100 EDUCATIONAL SONGS FOR CHILDREN”
FULL TRACK LIST:
WIGGLE AND LEARN
1. Wiggle and Learn
2. Wiggly Happy!
3. Days of the Week
4. Bin Night
5. Tick Tock (All Night Long)
6. I’m Busy, Busy, Packing Things Away
7. Five Little Joeys Jumping on the Bed
8. Banananana
9. The Bright Yellow Sun
10. Roll Call
11. The Dancing Hands Dance
12. One, Two, Three, Four, Five, Once I Caught a Fish Alive
13. A Square Has Four Sides
14. You Can Find a Square Anywhere
15. This is the Alphabet!
16. Hello, Hello, It’s Nice to See You!
17. Blow Up Your Balloon
18. You Might Like a Pet
19. Spot the Dalmation
20. The Dancing Flowers
21. It’s Okay to Cry
22. Five Currant Buns
23. I Love Oranges
24. Marshmallow
25. Brush Your Teeth
26. This is the Way We Craft and Play
27. Rainbow of Colours
28. Koala Cuddle
29. Miss Polly Had a Dolly
30. The Toilet Song
31. Handwashing Song – Wash Your Hands!
32. Counting With Me
33. Here’s What We’re Doing Today
34. Dressing Up In Style
35. The Crocodile Hunter (feat. Robert Irwin & Steve Irwin)
36. Roar Like a Dinosaur
37. Alice the Camel
38. Fire Engine
39. Let’s All Wave Hello
40. Morning Tea Party
41. Teddy Bears’ Big Day Out
42. Music Box, Music Box
43. I am a Fine Musician
44. Walk
45. Buckle Up and Be Safe
46. In the Big Red Car We Like to Ride
47. Move Like an Emu
48. An Elephant
49. Months of the Year
50. Turn the Pages with Evie
51. Dress Up Box
52. Dance with the Tree of Wisdom
53. Colours, Colours, Everywhere!
54. Bahay Kubo
55. Ethiopia is My Love
56. Balance Song
57. Simon Says – Animals!
58. A Circle is Round
59. ABC Alphabet Song
60. Two Times Tables
61. Big Red Car
62. Waving, Let’s All Say Hello
63. Let’s Open Up the Music Box
64. Do Your Ears Hang Low?
65. I’m a Little Teapot
66. Eyebrow Dance
67. One Potato, Two Potato (Counting with Potatoes)
68. Bath Song (To Have a Lovely Bath)
69. Say Aah at the Doctors
70. Flexy John
71. What’s in the Craft Box?
72. Miss Suzy Had a Dolly
73. What Has Three Sides? Triangle!
74. I’m a Cow
75. Old John Bradlelum
76. The Twins Song – Double Happy!
77. Rock & Roll Preschool
78. We Fly the Plane to the Outback
79. My Name’s John, I’m the Flight Attendant!
80. Getting Strong
81. I Like to Bend My Knees When I Lift My Weights
82. He’s Your Buddy!
83. Counting by Tens
84. Lachy’s Sock Blues
85. Food, Food, Food (Oh How I Love My Food)
86. Crunchy Munchy Honey Cakes
87. Eight Wiggles Dancing
88. The Monkeys
89. Henry’s Dance
90. Shape Snakes
91. Electricity!
92. Whenever I Hear This Music
93. This Old Man
94. One Finger, One Thumb
95. Five Green and Speckled Frogs
96. The Four Presents
97. You’re a Star
98. The Swan
99. Time to Rest
100. Counting to 100
Reaching the 100th milestone puts The Wiggles close to the Slim Dusty catalogue of albums. Slim was in the process of recording his 106th album when he passed away in 2003. Those final Slim Dusty sessions were released as ‘Columbia Lane – the Last Sessions’ in 2004.
WIGGLE AND LEARN BIG SHOW
TOURING AUSTRALIA IN NOVEMBER AND DECEMBER 2024
· Saturday 9th November – RAC Arena, Perth
· Sunday 10th November – RAC Arena, Perth
· Saturday 16th November – Adelaide Entertainment Centre
· Saturday 23rd November – Brisbane Entertainment Centre
· Saturday 30th November – AIS Arena, Canberra
· Saturday 7th December – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne
· Sunday 8th December – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne
· Wednesday 11th December – Newcastle Entertainment Centre
· Saturday 14th December – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney
· Saturday 21st December – ICC Sydney
