The Wiggles Have Nearly Caught Up To Slim Dusty With Their 100th Album - Noise11.com

The Wiggles have reached a milestone with the release of their 100th album ‘Wiggle and Learn’.

Not only is ‘Wiggle and Learn’ the 100th Wiggles it also has 100 tracks.

“WIGGLE AND LEARN: 100 EDUCATIONAL SONGS FOR CHILDREN”

FULL TRACK LIST:

WIGGLE AND LEARN

1. Wiggle and Learn

2. Wiggly Happy!

3. Days of the Week

4. Bin Night

5. Tick Tock (All Night Long)

6. I’m Busy, Busy, Packing Things Away

7. Five Little Joeys Jumping on the Bed

8. Banananana

9. The Bright Yellow Sun

10. Roll Call

11. The Dancing Hands Dance

12. One, Two, Three, Four, Five, Once I Caught a Fish Alive

13. A Square Has Four Sides

14. You Can Find a Square Anywhere

15. This is the Alphabet!

16. Hello, Hello, It’s Nice to See You!

17. Blow Up Your Balloon

18. You Might Like a Pet

19. Spot the Dalmation

20. The Dancing Flowers

21. It’s Okay to Cry

22. Five Currant Buns

23. I Love Oranges

24. Marshmallow

25. Brush Your Teeth

26. This is the Way We Craft and Play

27. Rainbow of Colours

28. Koala Cuddle

29. Miss Polly Had a Dolly

30. The Toilet Song

31. Handwashing Song – Wash Your Hands!

32. Counting With Me

33. Here’s What We’re Doing Today

34. Dressing Up In Style

35. The Crocodile Hunter (feat. Robert Irwin & Steve Irwin)

36. Roar Like a Dinosaur

37. Alice the Camel

38. Fire Engine

39. Let’s All Wave Hello

40. Morning Tea Party

41. Teddy Bears’ Big Day Out

42. Music Box, Music Box

43. I am a Fine Musician

44. Walk

45. Buckle Up and Be Safe

46. In the Big Red Car We Like to Ride

47. Move Like an Emu

48. An Elephant

49. Months of the Year

50. Turn the Pages with Evie

51. Dress Up Box

52. Dance with the Tree of Wisdom

53. Colours, Colours, Everywhere!

54. Bahay Kubo

55. Ethiopia is My Love

56. Balance Song

57. Simon Says – Animals!

58. A Circle is Round

59. ABC Alphabet Song

60. Two Times Tables

61. Big Red Car

62. Waving, Let’s All Say Hello

63. Let’s Open Up the Music Box

64. Do Your Ears Hang Low?

65. I’m a Little Teapot

66. Eyebrow Dance

67. One Potato, Two Potato (Counting with Potatoes)

68. Bath Song (To Have a Lovely Bath)

69. Say Aah at the Doctors

70. Flexy John

71. What’s in the Craft Box?

72. Miss Suzy Had a Dolly

73. What Has Three Sides? Triangle!

74. I’m a Cow

75. Old John Bradlelum

76. The Twins Song – Double Happy!

77. Rock & Roll Preschool

78. We Fly the Plane to the Outback

79. My Name’s John, I’m the Flight Attendant!

80. Getting Strong

81. I Like to Bend My Knees When I Lift My Weights

82. He’s Your Buddy!

83. Counting by Tens

84. Lachy’s Sock Blues

85. Food, Food, Food (Oh How I Love My Food)

86. Crunchy Munchy Honey Cakes

87. Eight Wiggles Dancing

88. The Monkeys

89. Henry’s Dance

90. Shape Snakes

91. Electricity!

92. Whenever I Hear This Music

93. This Old Man

94. One Finger, One Thumb

95. Five Green and Speckled Frogs

96. The Four Presents

97. You’re a Star

98. The Swan

99. Time to Rest

100. Counting to 100

Reaching the 100th milestone puts The Wiggles close to the Slim Dusty catalogue of albums. Slim was in the process of recording his 106th album when he passed away in 2003. Those final Slim Dusty sessions were released as ‘Columbia Lane – the Last Sessions’ in 2004.

WIGGLE AND LEARN BIG SHOW

TOURING AUSTRALIA IN NOVEMBER AND DECEMBER 2024

· Saturday 9th November – RAC Arena, Perth

· Sunday 10th November – RAC Arena, Perth

· Saturday 16th November – Adelaide Entertainment Centre

· Saturday 23rd November – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

· Saturday 30th November – AIS Arena, Canberra

· Saturday 7th December – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

· Sunday 8th December – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

· Wednesday 11th December – Newcastle Entertainment Centre

· Saturday 14th December – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

· Saturday 21st December – ICC Sydney

